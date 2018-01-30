Crawford County names EMA director

BUCYRUS — Kirk Williamson has been named the new director of Crawford County Emergency Management Agency by Crawford County commissioners.

Williamson started his new job Jan. 15 and will be responsible for the daily operations of the emergency services programs including mitigation, preparedness, and disaster response/recovery. He has been in the volunteer fire service for 26 years, and has been an EMT/paramedic for 23 years.

Williamson s a lifelong Crawford County native, attended Buckeye Central Schools, and served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1987-1993.

He is married to Jami, who is a registered nurse for Avita Health. They have two sons, Brock and Blake, who attendthe Ohio State University.