Lady Tigers losing streak extended with lost to North Union

RICHWOOD — The Galion Lady Tigers were on the road yet again, this time it was the haul to Richwood to faceoff against the North Union Lady Wildcats in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

North Union jumped out to a big lead early and would never look back en route to a lofty 73-21 victory over Galion. The Lady ‘Cats improve to 11-6 overall with the win and 6-4 in the MOAC. Galion has now dropped 15 in a row and fall to 2-15 overall and winless in the conference at 0-12.

Gracie Groves managed to reach double figures against the North Union defense, scoring 11 points to go along with four rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. Julie Clouse added seven points, a rebound and an assist in the loss.

Other stats for Galion were: Team- 4/21 from the inside, 4/11 from the outside, 1/2 at the free-throw line, 15 total rebounds (4O, 11D), 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 30 turnovers; Morgan Kimble- 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Celeste Nunez- 1 point, 1 rebound; Mykenzie Debord- 1 rebound; Kelsey Hoffman- 1 rebound, 2 steals; Alexis Chaplin- 1 rebound, 1 block; Maranna White- 2 rebounds and Teresa House- 1 assist.

A pair of home games awaits the Lady Tigers this week. On Tuesday, January 30, they will play host to the Shelby Lady Whippets in non-conference action. The Ontario Lady Warriors will head to Galion on Friday, February 2 to meet up with the Lady Tigers in an MOAC clash.

Clear Fork 29, Galion 20

BELLVILLE — Back on Thursday, January 25, the Clear Fork Lady Colts welcomed the Galion Tigers to their home floor to compete in some conference basketball.

Galion would hold the lead at the end of the first half, before the Colts held the Tigers to just four, second half points en route to their victory; 29-20. The Tigers stumbled to 2-14 overall and 0-11 in the MOAC after the loss.

Clouse accounted for 10, or half, of the team’s points on the night to go along with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Other stats for the Lady Tigers last Thursday were: Team- 2/12 from the interior, 5/17 from the perimeter, 1/3 from the free-throw line, 16 total rebounds (3O, 13D), 5 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks and 17 turnovers; Hoffman- 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Debord- 3 points; Groves- 2 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Kimble- 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 blocks; Chaplin- 1 rebound and Emily Sedmak- 1 steal.

Clear Forks outlasts Galion in low-scoring contest

