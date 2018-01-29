Lady ‘Dogs stymied in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Loudonville on Saturday, January 27 to compete against their conference foe, the Lady Redbirds.

From the get go, the contest was all ‘Birds as they went on to throttle Crestline by a final of 97-32. The loss brings the ‘Dogs to 3-13 overall and 1-6 within the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

After the first quarter of play, Crestline found themselves down 25-6. Loudonville would then proceed to tack on an additional 34 points in the second quarter to head into the intermission up by a tally of 59-18. With the game out of reach, the Lady Bulldogs would manage just 14 points in the second half as the Lady Redbirds put up another 38 to lockdown the victory.

Lauryn Tadda scored 20 of the 32 points on the day for the visitors and also added 10 rebounds to earn a double-double while also posting an assist, a block and three steals.

Other stats for the ‘Dogs were: Team- 9/41 total field goals, 7/28 from the interior, 2/13 from the perimeter 12/22 at the line, 21 total rebounds (5O, 16D), 3 assists, 8 steals, 3 blocks and 32 turnovers; Lydia Tadda- 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Bri Briggs- 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block; Kennedy Moore- 3 points, 1 assist, 1 block; Destiny Hoskinson- 2 points; Hannah Delong- 1 point, 1 rebound; Daija Sewell- 1 steal and Alandra Tesso- 1 rebound, 1 steal.

Crestline 33, Temple Christian 24

CRESTLINE — The Lady ‘Dogs picked up their third victory of the season on Friday night, defeating the visiting Temple Christian Lady Crusaders by a final score of 33-24. The win brings Crestline’s record to 3-12 overall and 1-5 in the MBC.

Lydia Tadda would finish the night as the leading scorer for the home team with 10 points. Lydia also added eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.

Other Bulldogs stats in the win were: Team- 13/53 total field goals, 11/40 from the interior, 2/13 from the perimeter, 5/14 at the line, 35 total rebounds (10O, 25D), 9 assists, 11 steals, 2 blocks and 21 turnovers; Lauryn Tadda- 8 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal; Briggs- 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Tesso- 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals; Moore- 2 points, 2 assists; Sewell- 3 rebounds, 1 steal and Delong- 2 rebounds.

