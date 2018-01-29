Another weekend split for the Crestline boys hoops squad

MARION — After a big road victory on Friday night at Lucas, the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team returned home for a non-conference clash with the Elgin Comets on Saturday, January 28.

It would be the road team, however, earning the victory over the ‘Dogs by a final score of 46-40. Crestline drops to 6-9 overall with the loss and are currently 2-4 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference. Elgin improves to 12-2 on the season and are 4-1 within the Northwest Central Conference.

Davon Triplett was the only Crestline player to reach double figures for the contest, scoring 15 points to go along with six rebounds, an assist and two steals. Kaden Ronk and Max Anatra both finished the game with nine points apiece.

Other stats for the Bulldogs in the loss were: Team- 14/40 total field goals, 10/30 from the inside, 4/10 from the outside, 8/12 at the line, 31 total rebounds (9O, 22D), 7 assists, 7 steals, 3 blocks and 16 turnovers; Ronk- 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal; Anatra- 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Ty Clark- 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal; Gavin Balliett- 3 points, 1 steal; Kevin Winkler- 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal; Zach Gregory- 4 rebounds and Caleb Hoskins- 3 rebounds.

Just one game awaits the Crestline squad this week. The St. Peter’s Spartans will head to the Bulldogs home floor for a MBC contest on Friday, February 2.

Crestline 66, Lucas 62

LUCAS — On Friday, January 26, the Crestline Bulldogs were on the road at the Lucas Cubs to compete in MBC boys basketball action.

Despite a late push by the home team, Crestline held on for the victory; 66-62. Lucas dropped to 10-3 overall with the loss and 4-3 within conference play. The Bulldogs improved to 6-8 on the season and 2-4 in the MBC with the victory.

Triplett, Anatra and Clark would all reach double digits in scoring on the evening. Triplett achieved a double-double for the contest, scoring 19 points and hauling in 10 rebounds while dishing out an assist and recording two blocks. Anatra also chimed in with 19 points to go with two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Clark recorded 11 points, six boards and three assists in the win.

Other stats for Crestline Friday were: Team- 22/50 total field goals, 18/39 from the inside, 4/11 from the outside, 18/24 at the line, 42 total rebounds (11O, 31D), 9 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals and 17 turnovers; AJ Watkins- 8 points, 3 rebounds; Ronk- 5 points, 1 block; Winkler- 4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Gregory- 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and Balliett- 1 rebound.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

