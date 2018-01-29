Spartans end Golden Knights perfect season hopes

MANSFIELD — In one of the most anticipated matchups in the area, the Northmor Golden Knights traveled to Mansfield on Saturday, January 27 to square off in boys basketball action against the St. Peter’s Spartans.

Coming into the contest, which sold out of tickets, both teams boasted undefeated records. When the clock reached zeroes to end the game, just one team would remain that way.

That team was the Spartans as they survived the Knights push late to seal a six-point victory; 67-61. The win ups St. Pete’s record to 16-0 overall and they currently sit alone atop the Mid-Buckeye Conference at 6-0. Northmor falls to 14-1 with the loss but remain undefeated in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play at 9-0.

From the start, the Spartans showed that they wanted to defend their home floor and would enter the second quarter with the 16-11 advantage. Northmor would edge closer in the second frame, adding 14 points to their running total but would head into the intermission trailing the Spartans; 32-25. The third quarter would prove to be a pivotal eight minutes, as the home team tacked on an additional 13 points while holding the high-powered Northmor offense to just nine points to give them an 11-point cushion headed into the fourth. That is when both offenses would produce their highest outputs on the evening with the Spartans adding 22 points and the Knights erupting for 27 but, in the end, Northmor would come up short in the six-point loss.

Meechie Johnson and Brock Pletcher would score 22 and 21 points, respectively, to combine for most of the offensive output from Northmor. Meechie and Pletcher would also contribute a rebound, an assist and two steals apiece for the Golden Knights.

St. Peter’s had three players finish in double figures on the evening, led by Jared Jakubick’s 30. Eli Cobb added 15 points in the win and Caleb Stewart finished the game with 11 points.

Other stats for Northmor were: Team- 22/53 (41%) total field goals, 21/38 (55%) from the interior, 1/15 (6%) from the perimeter, 16/20 (80%) at the free-throw line, 25 total rebounds (9O, 16D), 3 assists, 8 steals, 2 blocks and 9 turnovers; Kyle Kegley- 6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Blake Miller- 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block; Tyler Kegley- 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block and Lane Bachelder- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal.

Stats for the Spartans were: Team- 21/38 (55%) total field goals, 16/31 (52%) from the interior, 5/7 (71%) from the perimeter, 20/28 (71%) at the free-throw line, 28 total rebounds (5O, 23D), 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block and 18 turnovers; Jakubick- 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Cobb- 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Stewart- 1 assist; Jonah Ramey- 9 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block; Luke Henrich- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and Eli Gurske- 1 assist.

The Northmor Golden Knights are currently three games ahead of the Highland Fighting Scots and the Danville Blue Devils in the KMAC rankings with just four conference games remaining.

The Knights will play two KMAC games in this calender week. On Tuesday, January 30, Northmor will be on the road at East Knox against the Bulldogs. The rivalry between the Knights and the Mount Gilead Indians will add another chapter on Friday, February 2 at Northmor.

St. Pete’s will look to remain unbeaten as they play three total games this week. On Tuesday, January 30, they will make the short bus trip over to faceoff against the Mansfield Christian Flames in MBC action. Crestline will welcome the Spartans to their home floor on Friday, February 2 for conference play before St. Pete’s hosts Canton Central Catholic on Saturday.

Northmor 64, Cardington 34

GALION — On Friday, January 26, the Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team played their second to last home game of the season. Their opponent was KMAC foe, the Cardington Pirates.

Northmor had no issues with the struggling Pirates, winning easily; 64-34. The win took the Knights to 14-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference. Cardington drops to 2-15 on the season and are winless at 0-10 in the KMAC.

The Kegley boys, as well as Johnson, all finished in double figures for the hometown Knights. Tyler Kegley finished with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and a pair of blocks. Kyle Kegley chipped in 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks. Meechie added 13 points as we as two boards, a steal and a block to help aide in the Northmor’s 14th victory of the season.

Other stats for the Knights were: 28/48 total field goals, 3/10 from the perimeter, 5/6 at the charity stripe, 28 total rebounds (9O, 19D), 14 assists, 11 steals, 9 blocks and 11 turnovers; Miller- 8 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists; Pletcher- 5 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Bachelder- 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Eason Neal- 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Trevor Gekler- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and Ryland Thomas- 1 rebound.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-4.jpg

Northmor downs Cardington on Friday

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048