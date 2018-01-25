Offense quiet in Bulldogs loss to Indians

MOUNT GILEAD — The Crestline boys basketball team was back in action on Wednesday, January 24 in a non-conference road matchup with the Mount Gilead Indians.

It would be the home team coming away with the win as Mount Gilead silenced the Crestline offense en route to a 24-point victory; 65-41. The win moves the Indians to 6-9 overall and they remain at 4-5 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs drop to 5-8 on the season and are currently 1-4 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The ‘Dogs would keep the contest close throughout the first half, trailing just 11-10 after the first and 25-17 at intermission. Crestline would regain composure to outscore the hosts in the third; 17-11 but Mount Gilead would explode for 28 points in the fourth while holding the Bulldogs to just seven in the final frame.

Ty Clark would be the leading scorer for the visitors, notching 11 points and 11 rebounds to record a double-double. Clark would also finish with an assist, two steals and a blocked shot on the evening. Davon Triplett also finished in double figures with 10 points as well as six rebounds and two steals.

Other stats for the visitors in the loss were: Team- 15/57 total field goals, 12/37 from the interior, 3/20 from the perimeter, 8/14 at the free-throw line, 43 total rebounds (19O, 24D), 7 assists, 10 steals, 3 blocks and 21 turnovers; Kaden Ronk- 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Kevin Winkler- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block; Zach Gregory- 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal; Max Anatra- 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Caleb Hoskins- 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; AJ Watkins- 1 rebound, 1 steal; Gavin Balliett- 2 rebounds; Logan Ronk and Bailey Woolard- 1 rebound apiece.

Mount Gilead was led by Mason Mollohan with 20 points while Seth Young and Jason Bolha also reached double figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Crestline will be on the road again on Friday, January 26 when they travel to Lucas for a conference clash with the Cubs (9-2, 4-2). On Saturday, the Bulldogs will be back on their home floor against the Elgin Comets. Elgin is currently 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the Northwest Central Conference. For the Indians, they will host KMAC foe, the Highland Fighting Scots (11-4, 7-2) on Friday.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

