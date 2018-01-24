Updated schedule for Galion boys basketball

Thursday, Jan. 25 home vs the Buckeye Central Bucks

Friday, Jan. 26 home vs the Marion Harding Presidents *

Thursday, Feb. 1 home vs the Clear Fork Colts # *

Saturday, Feb. 3 home vs the North Union Wildcats *

Tuesday, Feb. 6 home vs the Mount Gilead Indians

Friday, Feb. 9 home vs the Ontario Warriors # *

Thursday, Feb. 15 home vs the Buckeye Valley Barons *

Saturday, Feb. 17 @ the Crestline Bulldogs

*- denotes MOAC contest

#- game originally scheduled as an away game

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

