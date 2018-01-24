Updated schedule for Galion boys basketball

Thursday, Jan. 25 home vs the Buckeye Central Bucks
Friday, Jan. 26 home vs the Marion Harding Presidents *
Thursday, Feb. 1 home vs the Clear Fork Colts # *
Saturday, Feb. 3 home vs the North Union Wildcats *
Tuesday, Feb. 6 home vs the Mount Gilead Indians
Friday, Feb. 9 home vs the Ontario Warriors # *
Thursday, Feb. 15 home vs the Buckeye Valley Barons *
Saturday, Feb. 17 @ the Crestline Bulldogs
*- denotes MOAC contest
#- game originally scheduled as an away game
Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy
Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048