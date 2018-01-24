Lady Bulldogs lose in tale of two halves

CRESTLINE — The Lady Bulldogs of Crestline welcomed fellow Mid-Buckeye Conference member, the Central Christian Lady Comets, to their home gym on Tuesday, January 23 to compete in some girls hoops action.

In the game, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 13, Crestline would jump out to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and then would find themselves up at the half by a tally of 29-24. However, the Lady Comets would use the intermission to regroup and come out to outscore the hosting Lady ‘Dogs 32-17 in the second half en route to a 56-46 victory.

With the loss, the Crestline girls fall to 2-12 overall on the season and 1-5 in conference play.

Lauryn Tadda recorded a double-double on Tuesday evening, dropping in 16 points while grabbing 11 total rebounds. Lauryn would also dish out three assists and notch two steals on defense. Lydia Tadda also scored in double figures for Crestline, contributing 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.

Other stats for the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday were: Team- 12/19 from the inside, 3/10 from behind the arc, 13/21 at the free-throw line, 22 total rebounds (11O, 11D), 10 assists, 6 steals, 1 block and 19 turnovers; Bri Briggs- 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Alandra Tesso- 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal; Kennedy Moore- 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Daija Sewell- 2 points and Destiny Hoskinson- 1 rebound.

Up next for the Crestline Lady Bulldogs will be a home contest against the Temple Christian Lady Crusaders on Friday, January 26. The following day, Crestline will be on the road to face conference foe, the Loudonville Lady Redbirds. On Tuesday, January 30, the ‘Dogs will host Jones Leadership Academy to play a makeup game that was originally scheduled for Monday, January 22.

