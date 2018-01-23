Eagles swimmers outlast Rams

NORTH ROBINSON — The swimmers from Colonel Crawford High School welcomed the Madison Rams to their home pool on Monday, January 22 for a dual-meet, with the Eagles looking to stay dominant late in the winter sports season.

Crawford would manage just that as the Lady Eagles breezed past Madison; 83-11 and the boys team also defeated the Rams; 59-35.

The Lady Eagles would not only sweep all 11 events on the day but would also take the runner-up in every event.

To start things off, the 200-medley relay squad of Cassidy Vogt, Kaisey Speck, Jillianne Gregg and Pierce Krassow won the event with a time of 1:59.23. Karlie Kurtzman, Drew Krassow, Emma Swisher and Hailey Ratliff took second in 2:09.08. In the 200-freestyle relay, it was again Gregg, Speck, P. Krassow and Vogt winning (1:48.50). The foursome of Chloe Carman, D. Krassow, Swisher and Raliff snagged second in 1:59.09. Closing out the day with a victory in the 400-free relay was the group of Kurtzman, Ratliff, Carman and Kennedy Speck in 4:31.29. The runner-up grouping of Bailey Dixon, Lexie Hillman, Swisher and Alison Manko finished right behind them in 4:31.72.

Ka. Speck, Vogt and Gregg also snagged two wins apiece in their respective individual events.

Ka. Speck won the 200-free (2:09.56) and the 100-breaststroke (1:12.58). Vogt took the top spot in the 200-individual medley (2:35.08) and the 100-free (1:00.78). Gregg earned her two wins in the 50-free (25.60) and the 100-backstroke (1:10.09).

Ke. Speck and P. Krassow rounded out the victories for the Eagles in the 100-butterfly (1:13.91) and the 500-free (6:05.25), respectively.

Other runner-up placements for Crawford were: Manko- 200-free and 500-free; Kurtzman- 200-IM and 100-back; P. Krassow- 50-free; Swisher- 100-fly; Ratliff- 100-free and D. Krassow- 100-breast.

Over on the boys side, Colonel Crawford took first in all three relays and won five of the eight individual events.

Kyle Taylor, Keton Pfeifer, Nic Motter and Ken Fernandez earned the top spot in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:57.54 to begin the meet. Same swimmers, different order and another first place finish when Pfeifer, Taylor, Fernandez and Motter won the 200-free relay in 1:43.68. Marcus Fagan, Blake Scribner, Nick Barnes and Fernandez capped off the victory by winning the 400-free relay in a time of 4:12.28.

Motter, Pfeifer, Taylor, Fernandez and Barnes would all win one individual event apiece for the meet as well.

Motter won the 200-free (1:58.90), Pfeifer the 50-free (25.68) and Taylor was victorious in the 100-free (56.59). Fernandez finished first in the 500-free with a time of 6:04.28 and Barnes was the winner of the 100-back in 1:18.91.

Other placements for the boys team against Madison were: Andrew Johnson, Zach Leonhart, Fagan and Brandon Britt- 4th, 200-medley relay; Scribner, Kevin Phillips, Britt and Barnes- 3rd, 200-free relay; Johnson, Britt, Leonhart and Keenan Wilson- 3rd, 400-free relay; Fagan- 4th, 200-free and 2nd, 100-fly; Taylor- 2nd, 200-IM; Johnson- 4th, 200-IM and 2nd, 100-back; Wilson- 2nd, 50-free and 3rd, 500-free; Barnes- 3rd, 100-fly; Scribner- 3rd, 100-free; Motter- 2nd, 100-breast and Pfeifer- 3rd, 100-breast.

The Eagles swim teams are set to host the North Central Ohio Swim League Meet (NCOSL) on Saturday, January 27.

