Lady Tigers let one slip away against Prexies

GALION —Woes continued for the Galion Lady Tigers girls basketball team on Friday, January 19 when they welcomed fellow Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference member, the Harding Prexies to town.

It was the visitors coming away with the 55-31 victory on the night, sending Galion to their 13th consecutive loss. The Lady Tigers are now 2-13 overall and winless in the MOAC at 0-10. Harding improved to 5-10 on the season and 3-6 with the win. The Prexies also defeated the Clear Fork Lady Colts on Saturday, January 20 (35-30) to move to 6-10, 4-6.

Galion found themselves down just 11-6 after the first quarter of play but the Prexies would outscore the Tigers 27-6 in the second frame to go into halftime up by a tally of 38-12. The home team would add 19 points to just 17 by Harding in the second half but it would prove to be not enough to overcome the deficit.

Gracie Groves would finish as the top scorer and only player in double figures for the hosting Lady Tigers, recording 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Other stats for Galion on Friday were: Team- 12/31 from the interior, 2/9 from the perimeter, 1/11 at the free-throw line, 27 total rebounds (6O, 21D), 8 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal and 29 turnovers; Morgan Kimble- 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block; Gabby Kaple- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists; Julie Clouse- 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Alexis Chaplin- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block; Kelsey Hoffman- 2 points, 1 assist; Mykenzie Debord- 2 points and Teresa House- 3 rebounds, 1 steal.

Two more conference games await Galion this coming week. On Thursday, January 25, the Tigers will be on the road to Bellville to meet the Lady Colts. A trip to Richwood and a clash with the North Union Lady Wildcats is set for Saturday, January 27.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion’s Gracie Groves looks to dish out of heavy defensive traffic during Friday’s home game against Harding. Groves led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 11 points but the Prexies came away with the 55-31 MOAC win. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Galion-girls-vs.-Harding.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion’s Gracie Groves looks to dish out of heavy defensive traffic during Friday’s home game against Harding. Groves led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 11 points but the Prexies came away with the 55-31 MOAC win. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion Lady Tigers head coach instructs his team during their home contest against the Harding Prexies on Friday, January 19. The Lady Tigers would drop their 13th straight game via a 55-31 loss. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Nick-coaching-vs.-Harding.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion Lady Tigers head coach instructs his team during their home contest against the Harding Prexies on Friday, January 19. The Lady Tigers would drop their 13th straight game via a 55-31 loss.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048