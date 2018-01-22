Crestline swimmers earn a pair of third place finishes

GALION — The Crestline Bulldogs swim teams usually compete in the North Central Ohio Swim League but on Saturday, January 20, they hosted the Mid-Buckeye Conference Championship Meet at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

On the day, both the Crestline boys and girls teams would earn third place finishes.

Scoring on the girls side of the meet went as follows: 1. Loudonville- 122; 2. Mansfield Christian- 84; 3. CRESTLINE- 68; 4. St. Peter’s- 50 and 5. Crestview- 34. The boys scoring on Saturday went: 1. Mansfield Christian- 127; 2. St. Peter’s- 78; 3. CRESTLINE- 52 and 4. Crestview- 42.

The only Crestline title on the day came from the Lady Bulldogs 400-yard freestyle relay team of Michaela Jeffrey, Alex Miller, Brynn Cheney and Kinsey Kenison. That foursome won the event with a finishing time of 5:04.81.

Other Lady ‘Dogs placements on the day were: Miller, Jeffrey, Kenison and Cheney- 3rd, 200-medley relay; Jeffrey- 3rd, 200-free and 3rd, 500-free; Miller- 5th, 50-free and 5th, 100-backstroke; Mariah Mosier- 11th, 50-free; Kenison- 2nd, 100-butterfly and 3rd, 100-free; Cheney- 7th, 100-free and 6th, 100-back.

Over on the boys side, the Crestline squad earned a relay runner-up finish and Alec Sipes earned the runner-up spot in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:33.33. Sipes was joined by Jaden Stewart, Logan Parrella and Keagen Sqrow to take the second place finish in the 400-free relay in a time of 4:59.00. That same foursome finished third earlier in the day in the 200-free relay (2:11.70).

Other placements for Crestline’s boys were: Sqrow- 5th, 50-free and 3rd, 100-free; Stewart- 8th, 50-free and 6th, 100-free; Sipes- 4th, 100-free.

This coming Saturday, January 27, the Bulldogs will head to Colonel Crawford High School to compete in the NCOSL Meet hosted by the Eagles.

