Crawford boys hoops split busy weekend

NORTH ROBINSON — After picking up a Northern-10 Athletic Conference win on the road on Friday, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team welcomed the visiting Lexington Minutemen to Mac Morrison Gymnasium to compete in non-conference action.

It would be the visiting team handing the Eagles their first home loss of the season as Lexington emerged victorious by a final tally of 50-41. The loss puts Crawford at 12-3 overall and they remain tied atop the N-10 with Upper Sandusky with just one loss at 9-1. Lex improved to 10-4 with the victory and are 4-2 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Harley Shaum would lead the Eagles in scoring on the evening with 13 points while Cam McCreary turned in 11. Brody Martin finished with nine points for the home team.

Other stats in the loss for Colonel Crawford were: Team- 15/33 from the inside, 2/15 from the outside, 5/10 at the charity stripe, 33 total rebounds, 6 assists and 15 turnovers; Jordan Fenner- 4 points; Gavin Feichtner- 2 points, 10 rebounds and Hayden Bute- 2 points

Lexington shot 19/53 total from the field, grabbed 38 rebounds, dished nine assists and turned the ball over 11 times against the Eagles.

Just one matchup awaits Crawford this week and that will take place, at home, on Saturday, January 27. Their opponent will be conference and county foe, the Wynford Royals (7-6, 5-5).

Colonel Crawford 52, Mohawk 42

SYCAMORE — The Eagles boys hoops squad was on the road on Friday, January 19 to meet up with N-10 rivals, the Mohawk Warriors.

In the end, it would be Crawford heading home with the 10-point victory; 52-42. The win moved the Eagles to 12-2 overall and 9-1 in conference play. Mohawk dropped to 8-5 overall and 7-3 in the N-10 with the loss. The Warriors won on Saturday against Arcadia (56-21) to improve to 9-5 overall.

Shaum notched a double-double in the victory, scoring 14 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. Fenner also finished with 14 points on Friday.

Other Eagles stats Friday were: Team- 16/30 from the interior, 5/14 from the perimeter, 5/7 from the free-throw line, 27 total rebounds, 15 assists and 19 turnovers; Martin- 9 points; Feichtner- 8 points; McCreary- 5 points, 9 assists and Reis Walker- 2 points.

Mohawk finished at 16/50 from the field, 3/9 at the line, recorded 27 total rebounds, dished seven assists and committed 13 turnovers.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

