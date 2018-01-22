Crestine splits weekend with win against Crusaders

MANSFIELD — After falling to Loudonville at home on Friday (57-55), the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team traveled to Mansfield to meet up with the Temple Christian Crusaders in non-conference action on Saturday, January 20.

The Bulldogs bounced back in a big way, defeating the hosting Crusaders by a final of 65-41 to improve to 5-7 overall on the season.

Temple Christian kept it close in the opening quarter and found themselves down just 14-12 heading into the second. However, the visiting ‘Dogs would outscore the Crusaders 18-11 to stretch their lead to 32-23 going into halftime. In the third, Crestline would extend their lead to 16 points and headed into the final frame up 44-28. The Bulldogs kept right on scoring and exploded for 21 points in the final eight minutes to cruise to the 24-point victory.

Zach Gregory recorded his second consecutive 16-point performance to lead the way for the ‘Dogs. Gregory also had two rebounds, an assist and two steals in the victory. Davon Triplett nearly recorded a double-double off the bench for Crestline, also scoring 16 points while grabbing eight rebounds and swatting three blocked shots.

Other Bulldogs stats from Saturday’s win were: Team- 28/54 total field goals, 25/43 from the inside, 3/11 from the outside, 6/10 at the charity stripe, 41 total rebounds (12O, 29D), 11 assists, 4 blocks, 11 steals and 17 turnovers; Kaden Ronk- 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 4 steals; Ty Clark- 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Gavin Balliett- 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal; Logan Ronk- 4 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1 steal; Destin Chatman- 4 points, 4 rebounds; AJ Watkins- 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Kevin Winkler- 2 points, 4 rebounds; Max Anatra- 2 points, 2 assists and Caleb Hoskins- 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal.

Crestline will head to Mount Gilead on Wednesday, January 24 for another non-conference contest against the Indians. The weekend will begin with a MBC game at Lucas against the Cubs on Friday, January 26. On Saturday, the Elgin Comets will head to the Bulldogs’ home gym for their non-league matchup.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/Crestline-Bulldog-10.png

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

By Chad Clinger

