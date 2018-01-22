‘Dogs drop nail biter to ‘Birds

CRESTLINE — On Friday, January 19, the Crestline Bulldogs welcomed Mid-Buckeye Conference foe, the Loudonville Redbirds, to town to compete in boys basketball action on Military Appreciation Night.

The hometown ‘Dogs started the game up 15-11 after the first but the Redbirds would regroup to outscore the home team 21-14 in the second. With a slim, 32-29 lead at the intermission, Loudonville came out in the third to hold Crestline to just eight points while stretching their lead by scoring 13. Heading into the fourth, down 45-37, the ‘Dogs poured in 18 points and outscored the ‘Birds 18-12 but came up just a bucket short in the loss; 57-55.

Crestline dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the MBC with the defeat while Loudonville moved on to 5-6 and 3-2 within the league. The Redbirds then moved to an even .500 on Saturday (6-6), defeating Black River by a final of 67-64.

Zach Gregory would be the top scorer on the evening for Crestline, dropping in 16 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Kaden Ronk also finished in double figures for the Bulldogs, scoring 11 points, grabbing four rebounds, recording an assist and three steals.

Other stats for the ‘Dogs in the loss were: Team- 22/50 total field goals, 19/41 from the interior, 3/9 from the perimeter, 8/14 at the free-throw line, 29 total rebounds (13O, 16D), 9 assists, 2 blocks, 10 steals and 15 turnovers; Ty Clark- 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Davon Triplett- 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block; Max Anatra- 5 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal; Gavin Balliett- 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; AJ Watkins- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Logan Ronk- 2 points, 4 rebounds and Destin Chatman- 1 rebound.

Logan Fisher and Garrett Fry finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Redbirds to victory, despite 19 turnovers.

Shelley West Clark | Galion Inquirer

Crestline’s Zach Gregory attempts the lay-in during Friday’s home MBC game against Loudonville. Gregory finished with 16 points but the ‘Dogs fell to the Redbirds on Military Appreciation Night; 57-55. Shelley West Clark | Galion Inquirer

Max Anatra goes in for the contested bucket during the Bulldogs home conference game against the Loudonville Redbirds on Friday night. Crestline mounted a rally but came up short to the visitors; 57-55.

