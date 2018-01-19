Spartans outlast Tigers in Galion

GALION — On Thursday, January 18, the Galion Tigers boys basketball team played a home game for the first time in more than a month.

Galion welcomed the visiting, first place Pleasant Spartans to town to play in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action with the Tigers hoping for a potential upset. Pleasant had other ideas however and would come away with the 50-40 victory over the hosts to remain undefeated in conference play.

The Tigers fall to 4-8 overall on the season and 2-6 in the league with the loss while Pleasant moves to 10-2 overall and 6-0 within the MOAC.

Within the first few moments of the game, Pleasant forced three, quick Galion turnovers and converted them to six early points to jump out on top. The Tigers would take a timeout, hoping to- regroup. With the opening jitters out of the way, the Galion squad composed themselves and found themselves down just 18-13 after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter proved to be the indicator that the contest was going to be low-scoring as the visiting Spartans put up just six points to the Tigers nine to take a slim, 24-21 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

In the second half, Pleasant would come out of the gates determined to score and would tack on 15 points in the third, holding Galion to eight en route to stretching their lead to double digits; 39-29. Both teams would contribute 11 points in the final frame, giving the Spartans the 10-point victory and their 10th win of the season.

Isaiah Alsip and Jack McElligott would both reach double figures on the evening for the home team, scoring 11 points apiece. Alsip went on to also grab four rebounds and record two steals while McElligott snagged five boards and dished out four assists.

Other Tigers stats in the loss were: Team- 13/32 from the interior, 4/17 from the perimeter, 2/8 at the free-throw stripe, 33 total rebounds, 9 steals, 9 assists, 2 blocks and 22 turnovers; Gage Lackey- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists, 1 block; Colton Powell- 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Tristan Williams- 2 points, 2 rebounds and Colten Skaggs- 2 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists, 1 block.

Ethan Warner led the way for Pleasant, scoring 20 points on the night with 12 coming in the second half. Gage Williams would finish with 15 points for the Spartans, scoring 10 of those points in the second half.

Other Pleasant stats were: Team- 18/38 from the interior, 2/16 from the perimeter, 8/16 at the free-throw stripe, 32 total rebounds (13O, 19D) and 12 turnovers; Patrick Blubaugh- 7 points; Nick Kimmel and Jason Joehlin- 4 points apiece.

Galion will be at River Valley for a conference matchup with the Vikings on Saturday, January 20. On Tuesday, January 23, the Tigers will return home for a clash with the Northmor Golden Knights. Also in non-conference play will be a home contest against the Buckeye Central Bucks on Thursday, January 25.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Pleasant prepares their inbound play during action against Galion on Thursday night. The Spartans remained undefeated in conference play, defeating the Tigers; 50-40 http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_IMG_8301.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Gage Lackey goes up for the contested lay-up during MOAC boys basketball action against the Pleasant Spartans. Lackey finished with eight points in Galion’s 50-40 loss to Pleasant. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_IMG_8303.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Zhamir Anderson eyes up his defensive assignment in Thursday’s MOAC clash against Pleasant. The Tigers gave the Spartans a run for their money but Pleasant came out on top by 10; 50-40. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_IMG_8255.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion’s Isaiah Alsip goes up for two during the Tigers home game against Pleasant on Thursday evening. Alsip finished with 11 points in the loss to the Spartans. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_IMG_8249.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

By Chad Clinger

