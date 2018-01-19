Posted on by

Eyes of the Tigers

, , , , ,

GALION — The new paint job on the gym floor at Galion High School is finally complete. It includes this painting of the Galion Tigers mascot. It also includes a different color of stain within the three-point arc on both ends of the floor.

Photo courtesy Chris Stone, Rock Solid Media The new paint job on the gym floor at Galion High School is finally complete. It includes this painting of the Galion Tigers mascot. It also includes a different color of stain within the three-point arc on both ends of the floor.
http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_tiger-eyes-2.jpgPhoto courtesy Chris Stone, Rock Solid Media The new paint job on the gym floor at Galion High School is finally complete. It includes this painting of the Galion Tigers mascot. It also includes a different color of stain within the three-point arc on both ends of the floor.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:07 am
Updated: 9:11 am. |    

Rex Cramer named to board at Galion Building and Loan

Rex Cramer named to board at Galion Building and Loan
5:09 am
Updated: 9:10 am. |    

Eyes of the Tigers

Eyes of the Tigers
7:59 am
Updated: 8:07 am. |    

Galion area police reports

Galion area police reports