Northmor’s Lady Knights can’t tame North Union’s Lady ‘Cats

GALION — On Tuesday , the Northmor Lady Golden Knights welcomed the North Union Lady Wildcats to their home gym to compete in non-conference hoops action.

After a slow start to the game that saw the visitors on top 10-8 after one, the Lady ‘Cats would stretch their lead to 10 points and head to the locker room for halftime up over the Knights; 25-15. Northmor would go on to outscore North Union after the break; 9-7 but the ‘Cats clawed back in the fourth, tacking on a dozen and allow just nine en route to a 44-33 road victory.

The loss drops the Lady Knights to 5-10 overall on the season and they currently sit at 3-5 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. North Union jumps up to 9-4 on the season and they remain 4-3 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Cristianna “Tiny” Boggs would finish the contest as the leading scorer for the home team with eight points to go along with four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Addie Farley was right behind Boggs, contributing seven points, five rebounds and a steal. Julianna DiTullio finished the game with six points, two boards, two steals, four assists and a block for the Knights in the defeat.

Other stats for Northmor were: Team- 10/29 from the inside, 3/11 from the outside, 4/10 at the free-throw line, 31 total rebounds, 7 steals, 8 assists, 3 blocks and 21 turnovers; Becca Duckworth- 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block; Leslie Brubaker- 4 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist, 1 block; Brooke Bennett- 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist and Macy Miracle- 4 rebounds.

North Union stats in the win were: Team- 18/38 from the inside, 2/13 from the outside, 2/2 at the free-throw line, 29 total rebounds (9O, 20D) and 15 turnovers; Taylor Day- 10 points; Kori Marvin and Paxon Stofcheck- 9 points each; Maddi Ruhl and Avery Clark- 6 points each; Journey Blevins and Madison Amstutz- 2 points each.

Two more conference matchups await the Lady Golden Knights for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, January 17, Northmor will host the Lady Pirates from Cardington. A trip to Howard and a meeting with the East Knox Lady Bulldogs is set to occur on Saturday, January 20.

By Chad Clinger