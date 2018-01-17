Barons hand Tigers MOAC loss

DELAWARE — In one of their final few road games remaining this season, the Galion Tigers boys basketball team traveled to Delaware for a conference battle with the hosting Buckeye Valley Barons.

It would be the Barons picking up the “W” on Tuesday evening, defeating the Tigers by a final of 72-53. The loss sends Galion to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in league play while Buckeye Valley improves to 3-9 on the season and 2-4 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Gage Lackey made his return after a brief injury stint to lead the Tigers in scoring with a dozen to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Joining Lackey in double figures were Jack McElligott, Isaiah Alsip and Nate Eckert. McElligott scored 11 points while also grabbing three rebounds, dishing two assists, swiping four steals and recording a block. Alsip finished with 10 points, three rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block while Eckert dropped in 10 points.

Other stats for the Galion boys Tuesday were: Team- 19/53 total field goals, 13/29 from inside the arc, 6/24 from beyond the arc, 9/16 at the free-throw line, 23 total rebounds (12O, 11D), 9 assists, 10 steals, 3 blocks and 19 turnovers; Zhamir Anderson- 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; Colten Skaggs- 1 point, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Tristan Williams- 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal and Colton Powell- 1 rebound, 1 assist.

The Tigers will host their first home game since Thursday, December 14 against another conference rival, the Pleasant Spartans, on Thursday, January 18. On Saturday, January 20, Galion will head to Caledonia for a league contest against the River Valley Vikings. Following the River Valley game, the Tigers will host eight consecutive home games before finishing the season on Saturday, February 17 on the road against the Crestline Bulldogs.

