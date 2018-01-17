Crestline Lady ‘Dogs drop road contest with Elgin

MARION — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs loaded the buses and headed to Marion on Tuesday, January 16 to meet up with the hosting Elgin Lady Comets in non-conference hoops action.

Like the boys team, the Lady ‘Dogs would also drop a contest Tuesday, falling to the host by a final tally of 77-38. Crestline drops to 2-10 overall with the loss and currently sit at 1-3 within the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The first quarter saw the Comets pulling away early, taking a 24-7 lead into the first. At halftime, Crestline found themselves down 45-13. Elgin tacked on 32 additional points to the ‘Dogs 25 en route to the lopsided victory.

Lauryn Tadda and Alandra Tesso both finished in double figures for the visitors, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tadda made her night a double-double by grabbing 14 rebounds while also recording a steal. Tesso would also finish with two rebounds, a block and an assist for the Crestline girls squad.

Other Lady Bulldogs stats from Tuesday were: Team- 13/45 total field goals, 10/32 from inside, 3/13 from outside, 9/19 from the charity stripe, 9 offensive and 20 defensive rebounds (29), 1 block, 8 assists, 8 steals and 27 turnovers; Lydia Tadda- 7 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal; Hannah Delong- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Bri Briggs- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals; Daija Sewell- 2 points; Kennedy Moore- 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Destiny Hoskinson- 3 rebounds and Kirah Hoskinson- 1 assist.

The Bulldogs will remain busy, starting on Saturday, January 20 with a trip to St. Peter’s and a MBC contest with the Lady Spartans. On Monday, January 22, Crestline will host Jones Leadership Academy for their second game against one another this season. Another home game awaits the ‘Dogs on Tuesday, January 23 when they makeup their game against the Central Christian Lady Comets.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

