Comets edge Bulldogs in OT

KIDRON — The makeup game between the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team and the hosting Kidron Central Christian Comets was played on Tuesday, January 16.

In the Mid-Buckeye Conference clash, the two squads would need overtime to decide the victor and that victor was the hosting Comets, edging the ‘Dogs; 57-53. The loss drops Crestline to 4-6 overall on the season and 1-3 within the MBC. Central Christian moves to 4-8 on the season and are now 2-4 in league play.

The contest stayed close throughout its duration with the visiting Bulldogs leading after the first (15-14) and heading into halftime (29-27). Crestline would then outscore Central Christian 12-8 to take the 41-35 lead into the final period of regulation. However, the Comets would hold the ‘Dogs to just seven points in that eight minutes while scoring 13 to tie it up and force overtime at 48 apiece. The 9-5 OT advantage would secure the win for the home team.

Kaden Ronk would lead the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points to go with two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ty Clark turned in another double-double, scoring 11 points while grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing three assists, blocking a shot and recording a steal.

Isaac Troyer led the Comets with 24 points off the bench and Dylan Bonner finished in double figures with 14 in the victory.

Other team stats for the ‘Dogs were: Team- 17/41 total field goals, 11/24 from the interior, 6/17 from the perimeter, 13/18 from the free-throw line, 13 offensive and 28 defensive rebounds (41), 13 assists, 2 blocks, 6 steals and 29 turnovers; Davon Triplett- 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal; Zach Gregory- 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Kevin Winkler- 5 points, 5 rebounds; Caleb Hoskins- 4 points, 2 rebounds; Gavin Balliett- 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Max Anatra- 3 points, 2 assists, 1 steal; Logan Ronk- 1 rebound, 1 steal and AJ Watkins- 2 rebounds, 1 assist.

Crestline will host another MBC foe, the Loudonville Redbirds on Friday, January 19 before heading to Mansfield to tip-off against Temple Christian on Saturday, January 20.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/Crestline-Bulldog-7.png

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048