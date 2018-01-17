Galion schools, Pioneer join forces to spruce up baseball field

GALION — Students from the Carpentry program at Pioneer Career and Technology Center put the skills they’re learning in the classroom to work recently in the Galion community. Pioneer juniors and seniors replaced the shingles on the dugouts and press box at the baseball field at Heise Park.

The project was the idea of Galion City Schools Superintendent Jim Grubbs, who sent a request to Doug Zimmerman, instructor of the carpentry program at Pioneer, to gauge Pioneer’s interest in giving Galion an assist.

“Mr. Grubbs knew it would benefit the high school baseball team and the Pioneer carpentry students,” Zimmerman said. “The project helped the Galion schools save money while affording the students to use their carpentry skills and help the community of Galion.”

The carpentry students, including three Galion High School students, began the project Nov. 28 and completed the work Dec. 8. Galion students involved in the project included senior Kaleb Scherer, senior Chandler Staats and junior Kimberlyn Ousley.

“I enjoyed working on the project, even with it being cold outside,” said Staats. “I am glad we could help the community, and this is something I will remember for a long time.”

Ousley, also welcomed the opportunity to help out his home-town.

“I enjoy carpentry at Pioneer because I get valuable real-world experience,” he said. “Plus, I get to give back to the community.”

These types of projects illustrate the longstanding positive relationship between Pioneer and its partner school districts.

Pioneer superintendent Greg Nickoli, who also is a former head football coach at Galion, said these types of cooperative projects in Pioneer’s partner communities provide students with opportunities to practice “professional skills” in real world situations.

“Our students learn to communicate and interact with customers and learn the importance of meeting customer expectations,” Nickoli said. “Projects in our communities allow our students to be fully engaged in hands-on learning in real world situations that provide a service to our partner districts.

”They also create a great sense of pride when a student can drive by, see their work and know, ‘I did that!’”

Grubbs is thrilled with the results

“I want to thank Mr. Zimmerman and his carpentry students for doing a great job,” he said Grubbs. “It was great to see Galion students working on a project that has a direct impact on their community, and I hope they are proud of the work they did at Heise Park.”

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_galion-pioneer-coop.jpg

Galion schools, Pioneer partner for facilities’ improvements