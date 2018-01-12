‘Dogs drop home contest with Royals

CRESTLINE — The boys hoops squad from Crestline played host to the visiting Wynford Royals on Thursday, January 11.

It would be the Royals prevailing in the non-conference clash by a final score of 46-36. The win puts Wynford at 5-6 overall for the season and they remain 3-5 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. Crestline drops to 4-5 with the loss and they currently sit at 1-2 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The game would prove to be a low-scoring affair throughout after the opening quarter saw the visitors up; 11-6. By halftime, the Royals stretched their lead to eight points; 23-15. Crestline would not hit double digits until the fourth quarter as they outscored Wynford; 15-12 but it proved to be too little, too late as the Royals picked up the 10-point victory.

Ty Clark led the ‘Dogs in scoring on the evening with 11 points and was the only Crestline player to hit double figures. Clark also recorded four rebounds, an assist and two steals. Davon Triplett finished the contest with nine points, seven boards and two blocks.

Other stats in Thursday’s loss for Crestline were: Team- 12/49 total field goals, 11/29 from inside, 1/20 from outside, 11/14 from the line, 33 total rebounds (10O, 23D), 6 assists, 2 blocks, 8 steals and 20 turnovers; Kevin Winkler- 1 rebound, 3 steals; Zach Gregory- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Logan Ronk- 1 rebound; AJ Watkins- 3 points, 6 rebounds; Kaden Ronk- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Gavin Balliett- 1 point; Destin Chatman- 1 rebound and Caleb Hoskins- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist.

Crestline’s game scheduled for Friday, January 12 at Kidron Central Christian has been postponed with no make-up date scheduled as of now. The Bulldogs will be back at home on Friday, January 19 when they host MBC foe, the Loudonville Redbirds.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/Crestline-Bulldog-6.png

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048