Eagles outlast Blue Devils, pick up N-10 win

CAREY — Last Saturday, January 6, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team suffered their first Northern-10 Athletic Conference loss of the season at the hands of the hosting Upper Sandusky Rams.

On Thursday, January 11, those Eagles would look to right the ship and did just that with a trip to Carey for a clash with the Blue Devils. Crawford would pick up the victory, 68-53 to improve to 11-2 overall this season and 8-1 within the N-10. The loss puts Carey at 10-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Cameron McCreary was the top scorer for the visiting Eagles, dropping 20 points on the Blue Devils. McCreary also recorded five of the nine Crawford assists on the evening. Harley Shaum finished the contest with 16 points while grabbing six rebounds. Jordan Fenner and Brody Martin also finished in double figures for head coach David Sheldon, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Other Eagles stats from Thursday’s victory were: Team- 18/37 from the interior, 7/14 from the perimeter, 11/14 from the free-throw line, 27 total rebounds, 9 assists and 7 turnovers; Gavin Feichtner- 5 points, 6 rebounds; Jacob Maley and Reis Walker- 2 points apiece.

Hayden Stone of Carey led all scorers on the night and was the only Blue Devil in double digits, scoring 22 points.

As a team, Carey shot 14/35 from the interior, 6/28 from the perimeter, 7/11 from the free-throw line, 28 total rebounds, 12 assists and six turnovers.

Both teams will be off until next Friday, January 19 when the Eagles travel to Mohawk for an N-10 clash with the Warriors and the Blue Devils take to the road to face Upper Sandusky.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

