Lady Bulldogs hoops earn second win

MANSFIELD — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Mansfield on Saturday, January 6 for an afternoon clash with Mid-Buckeye Conference foes, the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames.

Crestline would jump out to an early lead and play strong throughout the contest to secure their second victory over Mansfield Christian in as many years; 61-30. The win bumps the Lady ‘Dogs to 2-9 overall on the season and 1-3 within the MBC.

After the opening quarter, the visitors saw themselves up by a tally of 18-2 and would continue to hold the Flames offense to low numbers in the second to take a 31-13 lead into the locker room at halftime. Crestline would come out in the second half and outscore the hosts in the third; 20-2 before allowing 15 points in the fourth en route to the eventual 31-point win.

The Lady Bulldogs would see three players finish in double figures on the day, led by Lydia Tadda with 13 points. Tadda would also record two rebounds, a block, six assists and three steals for the game. Bri Briggs posted 11 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Kennedy Moore would also finish with 11 points as well as one rebound, one assist and two steals.

Other stats from Crestline’s win on Saturday were: Team- 25/59 total field goals, 21/46 from the interior, 4/13 from the perimeter, 7/11 at the free-throw line, 36 total rebounds (11O, 25D), 17 assists, 18 steals, 2 blocks and 15 turnovers; Lauryn Tadda- 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Alandra Tesso- 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals, 1 block; Daija Sewell- 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal; Hannah Delong- 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kirah Hoskinson- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Brynn Cheney- 2 points and Destiny Hoskinson- 4 rebounds, 2 assists.

Another league opponent awaits Crestline on the afternoon of Saturday, January 13. The Kidron Central Christian Lady Comets will travel to the ‘Dogs home floor to compete in MBC action.

Other area high school girls hoops scores

Northmor Lady Golden Knights 42, Fredericktown Lady Freddies 13

FREDERICKTOWN — The afternoon of Saturday, January 6 also saw the Lady Golden Knights from Northmor picking up a win in their respective conference as they defeated the hosting Lady Freddies; 42-13.

With that victory, Northmor improves to 5-8 overall and 3-5 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Brooke Bennett led the way for the visiting Golden Knights on the day, scoring 16 points in the convincing victory.

Northmor will host the Lucas Lady Cubs of the Mid-Buckeye Conference on Thursday, January 11 and will then be back in conference play with a home contest against Danville on Saturday, January 13.

Buckeye Central Buckettes 63, Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles 29

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles played host to the visiting Buckeye Central Buckettes in Northern-10 Athletic Conference girls hoops action on Saturday, January 6.

Buckeye Central would improve to 10-1 overall and 5-1 within the conference with the lopsided 63-29 victory. With the loss, the Lady Eagles drop to 2-10 overall and sit at 1-6 in the N-10 as of the afternoon of Monday, January 8.

Two difficult conference road games await Crawford this week as they travel to Upper Sandusky for a clash with the Lady Rams on Tuesday, January 9 before heading to Carey to face the Lady Blue Devils on Friday, January 12.

Buckeye Valley Lady Barons 58, Galion Lady Tigers 35

DELAWARE — On Friday, January 5, the Galion Lady Tigers basketball traveled to Buckeye Valley High School to meet up with the hosting Lady Barons in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash.

The home team would come out on top, defeating the visiting Galion squad; 58-35. Buckeye Valley improved to 8-4 with the victory and are 4-2 in conference matchups. The Lady Tigers losing streak was extended to nine games and Galion finds themselves currently 2-9 overall and winless in the MOAC at 0-7.

A pair of conference games are ahead for the Galion Lady Tigers as they play host to the Pleasant Lady Spartans (9-3, 4-3) on Thursday, January 11. On Saturday, January 13, the Tigers will head to Caledonia to meet up with the current top team in the conference, the River Valley Lady Vikings (9-3, 6-1).

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048