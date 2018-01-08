Catching up with the Crestline Swimming Bulldogs

‘Dogs swim at Tyger Relay Invitational

MANSFIELD — On the morning of Saturday, January 6, members of the Crestline Bulldogs swim team headed to Mansfield to swim in the annual Tyger Relay Invitational hosted by Mansfield Senior.

In a combined points format, the teams from Ontario were crowned champions, scoring 382 points on the day to surpass the runner-up Shelby Whippets (316). All the relay events on the day were Co-Ed.

Rounding out the field scoring were: 3. Madison- 258; 4. Norwalk- 250; 5. Mansfield Christian- 190; 6. Loudonville- 134; 7. Norwalk St. Paul- 120; 8. Mansfield Senior- 102; 9. Crestview- 82; 10. CRESTLINE- 50; 11. St. Peter’s- 20 and 12. Wynford- 14.

Placements on the day for Crestline were: 400-yard medley relay: Alex Miller, Michaela Jeffrey, Kinsey Kenison and Caitlin Harley – 6:17.40, 17th; 400-yard breaststroke relay: Alec Sipes, Brynn Cheney, Trenton Gray and Michaela Jeffrey- 6:24.09, 10th; 400-yard backstroke relay: Sipes, Cheney, Miller and Kenison- 6:07.10, 11th; 400-yard freestyle relay: Jaden Stewart, Jeffrey, Keagen Sqrow and Kenison- 4:47.44, 14th and Gray, Miller, Sipes and Cheney- 5:15.26, 19th.

Crestline will be at the Galion YMCA for a tri-meet with the hosting Tigers and the Wynford Royals on Wednesday, January 10. On Thursday, January 11, they will head to Mansfield for a dual with the Senior Tygers and then complete their week with a trip to the Colonel Crawford Sprint Swim Meet on the morning of Saturday, January 13.

Crestline visits Marion for a six-team showdown

MARION — Back on January 3, the swimmers from Crestline traveled to the Marion YMCA for a six-team meet.

Marion Pleasant would win the meet on the girls side, scoring 129 points to outswim the runner-up Harding Prexies (93). The remainder of the scores were: 3. River Valley- 73; 4. Mount Gilead- 62; 5. Elgin- 45 and 6. CRESTLINE- 40.

Relay results on the day for the Lady Bulldogs were: 200-medley relay: Miller, Jeffrey, Kenison and Cheney – 2:40.98, 6th; 400-free: Jeffrey, Miller, Brooke Reynolds and Kenison – 5:18.14, 3rd; 200-free: Desi Hunt, Reynolds, Mariah Mosier and Cheney – 2:44.01, 9th.

Individual placements for Crestline’s girls were: Jeffrey- 4th, 200-free and 4th, 500-free; Kenison- 3rd, 50-free and 3rd, 100-back; Reynolds- 13th, 50-free and 10th, 100-free; Cheney- 14th, 50-free and 11th, 100-free; Miller- 9th, 100-back.

Pleasant would also claim first on the boys side, swimming to 171 points. The remainder of the placements went as follows: 2. Harding- 106; 3. Mount Gilead- 92; 4. River Valley- 58; 5. Elgin- 26 and 6. CRESTLINE- 22.

The relay teams for Crestline picked up a fourth place and a sixth place finish on the day. Stewart, Gray, Sipes and Sqrow finished the 200-free relay in 2:01.10 to earn a fourth place spot. In the opening event, the 200-medley relay, the foursome of Logan Parrella, Gray, Sipes and Sqrow snagged sixth in a time of 2:40.26.

Individual events placements for the Bulldogs boys squad were: Sqrow- 8th, 50-free and 10th, 100-free; Gray- 12th, 50-free and 7th, 100-breast; Stewart- 13th, 50-free and 12th, 100-free; Sipes- 6th, 100-breast.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

