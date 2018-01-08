Eagles swim at Hayes Invitational

DELAWARE — On Saturday, January 6, the swim teams from Colonel Crawford High School traveled down to Delaware Hayes High School to compete in the 47th Delaware Hayes Swim & Dive Invitational alongside five other teams.

The Lady Eagles would take third place in the field, scoring 246 points on the day. Hayes won the girls championship by a narrow margin with 262 points to edge the runner-up from Bishop Watterson (259.5). Hillard Darby (235.5), Westerville South (202) and Buckeye Valley (34) would round out the field.

Over on the boys side, the Crawford squad finished in fifth with 167 points while Hayes took the title by racking up 365 points. Westerville South (224) finished as the runner-up on the day. Bishop Watterson (193), Hilliard Darby (184) and Buckeye Valley (98) would take third, fourth and sixth, respectively.

Nic Motter would win Crawford’s only event on the day, wrapping the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:16.69 to defeat runner-up Braden Bower of Darby (5:20.80).

For the Lady Eagles, their highest placements came from a pair of freshmen in the likes of Jayden Ward and Kaisey Speck. Ward would finish as the runner-up in the 200-free with a time of 2:12.05. Speck would also collect a second place finish over in the 100-yard breaststroke, completing the event in a time of 1:12.06.

Relay results for Crawford’s girls team were: Cassidy Vogt, Speck, Jillianne Gregg and Pierce Krassow- 4th, 200-yard medley; Karlie Kurtzman, Kennedy Speck, Emma Swisher and Chloe Carman- 8th, 200-medley; Gregg, Ka. Speck, Krassow and Vogt- 3rd, 200-free; Swisher, Alison Manko, Ke. Speck and Ward- 8th, 200-free; Kurtzman, Manko, Carman and Ward- 3rd, 400-free.

Relay results for the boys were: Kyle Taylor, Keton Pfeifer, Motter and Keenan Wilson- 5th, 200-medley; Nick Barnes, Zach Leonhart, Marcus Fagan and Blake Scribner- 7th, 200-medley; Taylor, Wilson, Pfeifer and Motter- 6th, 200-free; Barnes, Andrew Johnson, Scribner and Brandon Britt- 8th, 200-free; Barnes, Johnson, Scribner and Fagan- 5th, 400-free.

Other Lady Eagles placements from Saturday were: Krassow- 6th, 200-free and 8th, 100-free; Ke. Speck- 7th, 200-yard individual medley and 7th, 100-breast; Swisher- 8th, 200-IM and 8th, 100-yard butterfly; Manko- 10th, 200-IM and 10th, 100-yard backstroke; Vogt- 4th, 50-free and 6th, 100-free; Gregg- 6th, 50-free and 5th, 100-free; Carman- 10th, 50-free and 8th, 100-breast; Ka. Speck- 4th, 100-fly; Ward- 3rd, 500-free and Kurtzman- 6th, 500-free and 7th, 100-back.

Other Crawford boys placements were: Johnson- 10th, 200-free and 9th, 100-back; Leonhart- 11th, 200-free and 7th, 100-breast; Scribner- 12th, 200-free; Motter- 3rd, 200-IM; Fagan- 10th, 200-IM and 7th, 500-free; Taylor- 9th, 50-free and 8th, 100-free; Wilson- 12th, 50-free and 13th, 100-free; Britt- 15th, 50-free and 11th, 100-back; Pfeifer- 9th, 100-free and 6th, 100-breast; Barnes- 8th, 100-back.

The Eagles swim teams will host the annual Colonel Crawford Sprint Swim Meet on the morning of Saturday, January 13.

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

