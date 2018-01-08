‘Dogs split weekend after loss to ‘Riders

COLLINS — After a home victory against Mansfield Christian on Friday evening, the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team hit the road to Huron County for a non-conference clash with the hosting Western Reserve Roughriders.

The hosting ‘Riders would emerge victorious, defeating the Bulldogs by a final tally of 63-43. Crestline drops to 4-4 on the season and currently sit at 1-2 within the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Kaden Ronk was the top scorer for the visitors on the evening and the only one to reach double figures, dropping in 16 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Other stats for the Bulldogs were: Team- 18/50 total field goals, 13/37 from inside, 5/13 from outside, 2/2 from the free-throw line, 35 total rebounds (9O, 26D), 10 assists, 5 steals and 15 turnovers; Zach Gregory- 6 points, 8 rebounds; Max Anatra- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Kevin Winkler- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; AJ Watkins- 3 points, 1 rebound; Ty Clark- 2 points, 5 rebounds; Gavin Balliett- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Caleb Hoskins- 2 points, 2 rebounds and Destin Chatman- 2 points.

Crestline was able to keep the contest close in the first half, trailing just 12-10 after the first and 26-24 at the intermission. However, Western Reserve would outscore the visitors in the second half, 27-19 en route to the victory.

Aiden Markley led all scorers with 26 points for the Roughriders and Brayden Hood grabbed 18 rebounds on the evening.

The Bulldogs will welcome the Wynford Royals to their home floor for another non-conference game on Thursday, January 11. The following day, Crestline will be on the road to face-off against Kidron Central Christian in an MBC contest.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

