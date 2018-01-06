Tigers boys hoops aiming to get back on track

RICHWOOD — For the first time in the current winter sports season, the Galion Tigers boys basketball team has won back-to-back games.

After traveling to Cardington and defeating the Pirates (86-83) in non-conference action back on Wednesday, December 27, the Tigers picked up win number four on the season with a victory at North Union on January 4; 53-39. The win over the Wildcats puts Galion at 4-5 overall and 2-3 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play. North Union dropped to 4-5 with the loss and currently sit at 1-4 in the league.

Isaiah Alsip and Jack McElligott would both reach double-digits last Thursday against the hosting ‘Cats. Alsip led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points to go along with three rebounds and an assist. McElligott turned in 11 points while also grabbing two rebounds, dishing two assists and swiping two steals.

Other Tigers stats in the victory were: Team- 25/55 total field goals, 23/45 from the interior, 2/10 from the perimeter, 1/2 at the free-throw line, 26 total rebounds (10O, 16D), 8 assists, 12 steals, 4 blocks and 13 team turnovers; Gage Lackey- 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Colten Skaggs- 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block; Tristan Williams- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Zhamir Anderson- 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; Colton Powell- 4 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals and Nate Eckert- 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists.

Galion currently sits in fourth place in the crowded MOAC. Ontario, Clear Fork and Pleasant all remain undefeated in league play. Ontario was set to play at Clear Fork on January 4 but the game was postponed. Another shake-up atop the conference standings could’ve taken play on Saturday, January 6 but the scheduled game between the Colts at the Spartans has also been postponed.

The Tigers will travel to Ontario on Saturday to face the Warriors in their league clash. Note, this game was originally scheduled as a Galion home game but had to be moved to Ontario. The Warriors will now play Galion on the Tigers home floor on Friday, February 9 as part of a eight-game Galion homestand.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

