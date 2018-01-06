Eagles defeat Bucks, remain unscathed in N-10

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team played host to the Buckeye Central Bucks in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play on a frigid Friday evening at Mac Morrison Gymnasium.

When the clock reached all zeroes, the Eagles would survive, keeping their undefeated record in the conference alive by defeating the visiting Bucks; 69-53. Colonel Crawford is now 10-1 on the season and 7-0 in N-10 play. Buckeye Central drops to 2-8 overall and are currently 2-5 within the conference.

The Eagles stormed out to a 23-6 advantage after the first but Buckeye Central would not go down without a fight, outscoring the high-powered Crawford offense in the second quarter; 24-19. The home team would lead at the half by a tally of 42-30 before pouring in 20 additional points in the third to the Bucks 14. In the fourth, the two teams would combine for just 16 total points (BC-9 and CC-7) as the Eagles secured their 10th victory of the season.

Brody Martin led the home team in scoring with a 19-point performance on the evening. Jordan Fenner reached double figures with 14 points and Cam McCreary turned in 13 points as well as seven assists and five boards.

Other Crawford stats in the win were: Team- 16/29 from the inside, 9/20 from the outside, 8/10 from the line, 24 total rebounds, 15 assists and 6 turnovers; Gavin Feichtner- 9 points; Reis Walker- 8 points, Hayden Bute- 4 points and Harley Shaum- 2 points, 5 rebounds.

Dalton Sheaffer led all scorers for the contest, scoring 27 in the loss. Buckeye Central shot 12/21 inside, 7/19 outside, 7/8 at the line, grabbed 21 rebounds, dished eight assists and committed nine turnovers.

Crawford will hit the road on Saturday, January 6 to clash with conference rival, the Upper Sandusky Rams in a much anticipated battle atop the N-10. Another challenge awaits the Eagles on Thursday, January 11 when they travel to Carey to go face to face with the hosting Blue Devils.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

