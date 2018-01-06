Knights perfect season still in tact

GALION — On Friday, January 5, the Northmor Golden Knights welcomed Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the Centerburg Trojans to their home floor with hopes of keeping their perfect season alive.

The Knights would do just that by cruising to a 73-33 victory over the visitors. Northmor is now 10-0 overall on the season and 6-0 within their conference. Centerburg drops to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the KMAC.

Things started quickly for the home team as they opened up the game with a 15-6 advantage after the first eight minutes of play. Centerburg would manage just nine points in the second quarter while Northmor tacked on an additional 15 to take a 30-15 lead into the intermission. In the third, the Knights exploded for 26 points while holding the Trojans to just five to further distance themselves at 56-20. The fourth quarter was the only quarter that the visitors would manage double-digit points (13) but it proved to be too little, too late as the Golden Knights secured their 10th victory of the season.

Of the six players that scored for the home team, five of them reached double figures, led by Kyle Kegley’s 18-point effort. Kegley made it a double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds as well as recording a steal and two blocks. Blake Miller added 15 points, Brock Pletcher chimed in with 14 and Tyler Kegley and Meechie Johnson scored a dozen points apiece.

Carter Jones was the only Trojans player to reach double figures, scoring 13 in the loss.

Other Golden Knights stats from Friday were: Team- 30/50 (60%) total field goals, 25/37 (68%) from the interior, 5/13 (38%) from the perimeter, 8/13 (61%) from the free-throw line, 27 rebounds (11O, 16D), 15 assists, 20 steals, 6 blocks and just 5 turnovers; Miller- 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Pletcher- 2 rebounds, 1 steal; T. Kegley- 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks; Johnson- 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals; Lane Bachelder- 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block and Eason Neal- 1 steal.

For the contest, Centerburg shot 13/32 (40%) total field goals, 11/24 (46%) from inside, 2/8 (25%) from outside, 5/10 (50%) from the charity stripe, grabbed 17 rebounds (6O, 11D), had three assists, four steals, zero blocks and committed 20 turnovers.

Northmor will be back in action, at home, on Wednesday, Janurary 10 when they host the another KMAC rival, the Highland Fighting Scots.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/01/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048