Tigers hoopster close ‘17 with a win

CARDINGTON — Back on Wednesday, December 27, the Galion Tigers boys basketball team traveled to Cardington for a non-league hoops contest with the hosting Pirates.

Galion would outlast the home team to the tune of 89-86 to match their win total from all of last season (3-20, 1-11) . The Tigers now sit at 3-5 overall and are currently 1-3 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. As for Cardington, this loss dropped them to 1-8 overall before they dropped their Friday, December 29 contest with River Valley (55-52) to fall to 1-9 on the season and 0-5 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

The Tigers would see four players finish in double figures on their trip to Cardington, led by sophomore Isaiah Alsip with 21 points. Jack McElligott turned in a 16-point performance while Colten Skaggs chimed in with 13 and Colton Powell finished with 12. Gage Lackey and Nate Eckert nearly cracked double digits, scoring nine points apiece in the Galion offensive onslaught.

Other stats from the Tigers third win were: Team- 23/42 (55%) from the interior, 10/29 (35%) from the perimeter, 33/71 (47%) total field goals, 10/14 (71%) from the charity stripe, 25 total rebounds (9O, 16D), 16 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks and just 6 turnovers; Alsip- 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; McElligott- 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Skaggs- 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block; Powell- 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Lackey- 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Eckert- 1 rebound; Tristan Williams- 4 points, 1 rebound and Zhamir Anderson- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block.

Galion will look for their second MOAC win with a pair of upcoming road games. On Thursday, January 4, the Tigers will head to Richwood to meet up with the hosting North Union Wildcats (4-4, 1-3). Saturday’s game, originally slated as a home game, will now be a road game against the Ontario Warriors.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

