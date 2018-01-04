Pleasant proves too strong for Lady Eagles

NORTH ROBINSON — On Wednesday, January 3, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles welcomed the Pleasant Lady Spartans to Mac Morrison Gymnasium to compete in non-conference basketball action.

After the first quarter, the visiting Lady Spartans would lead the hosts by a slim, 11-9 margin and the Lady Eagles would continue to keep it close at the conclusion of the first half, heading to the locker room down just 25-18. However, this contest would prove to be a tale of two halves as the third quarter saw Pleasant stretch their lead to 40-25 before putting away Crawford for good by outscoring them in the fourth, 11-3 en route to the 51-28 victory.

With the loss, Colonel Crawford drops to 2-9 overall on the season and currently sit at 1-5 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. Pleasant improves to 9-2 overall with the win and are 4-2 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

A major factor in the outcome of the contest was turnovers. The visitors turned the ball over just three times in the first half and four in the second half, with the first not coming until 6:55 remained in the ballgame. The Lady Eagles had 14 team turnovers at the half and finished with 28 miscues.

Leading scorer on the evening for the home squad was Allison Teglovic with eight points to go along with six rebounds. Danielle Horsley and Lydia Strouse contributed seven points apiece with Horsley grabbing four rebounds and swatting two blocks and Strouse snagging four boards.

Other stats on the night for the Eagles were: Team- 9/22 (41%) from the interior, 1/4 (25%) from the perimeter, 5/10 (50%) from the free-throw line, 27 total rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks and the aforementioned 28 turnovers; Hailey Miller- 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Rachel Ritzhaupt- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and Keri Teglovic- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist.

Erika Linder would finish as the leading scorer for the Lady Spartans with 18 points, followed by Leah Maniaci with 14. Ashley Anderson also finished in double figures, recording 10 points in the win.

Other stats for Pleasant in the victory were: Team- 19/38 (50%) from the inside, 3/14 (21%) from the outside, 4/10 (40%) at the line, 20 total rebounds and just 7 turnovers; Emmerson Davis and Makenna Waddell- 4 points apiece and Alissa Holler- 1 point.

Colonel Crawford will be back in N-10 conference play on Saturday, January 6 when they play host to the Buckeye Central Buckettes at noon. On Tuesday, January 9, the Lady Eagles will hit the road and head to Upper Sandusky to clash with the Lady Rams.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

