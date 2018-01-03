Eagles offense too much for Redmen

BUCYRUS — The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team opened up 2018 with a short road trip to Bucyrus High School to clash with the Redmen in Northern-10 Athletic Conference action on Tuesday evening.

Crawford’s offense was proficient as they made it to eight consecutive wins with the 89-64 victory over the hosting Redmen. The Eagles, who last lost back on Wednesday, December 6 at Northmor in overtime, are now 9-1 on the season and remain the only unbeaten team in N-10 conference play at 6-0. With the defeat, Bucyrus drops to 1-8 overall and are winless in the league at 0-6.

Early on in the contest, it was apparent that the visiting Eagles were ready to put up big numbers on the scoreboard, jumping out to a 19-16 lead over Bucyrus after one quarter. Heading into the half, Crawford stretched their lead to 43-31 before tacking on an additional 46 points in the second half en route to the eventual 25-point win.

For the evening, Colonel Crawford had three players finish in double figures, led by Jordan Fenner with 21 points. Harley Shaum turned in another double-double performance, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 total rebounds. Cam McCreary posted 18 points to go along with five of the team’s assists in the game.

Other Eagles stats from Tuesday were: Team- 29/41 (71%) from the interior, 8/25 (32%) from the perimeter, 7/8 (88%) from the free-throw line, 32 total rebounds, 13 assists and 12 turnovers; Reis Walker- 9 points; Brody Martin and Gavin Feichtner- 7 points apiece; Hayden Bute- 6 points and Zye Shipman- 2 points.

The hosting Redmen had two players finish in double figures against Crawford on Tuesday evening. Harley Robinson led all scorers with 22 points while Gram Dick chipped in 15 points in the loss. Bucyrus shot 14/35 from inside, 11/18 from outside, 3/5 from the charity stripe, grabbed just 21 rebounds, dished out 16 assists and committed 21 turnovers.

A pair of conference games awaits the Eagles in the near future. On Friday, January 5, they will play host to the Buckeye Central Bucks (2-7, 2-4). Saturday will see a much anticipated matchup when Crawford takes to the road to face the Upper Sandusky Rams (8-2, 5-1).

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

