Lady ‘Dogs drop two contests over break

Lucas Lady Cubs 58, Crestline Lady Bulldogs 24

LUCAS — On Saturday, December 30, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs wrapped the 2017 calender year with a trip to Lucas to face Mid-Buckeye Conference foe, the Lucas Lady Cubs.

The home team would jump out to a big, early lead and never look back as they handed Crestline the road loss; 58-24. The Lady ‘Dogs now sit at 1-9 overall on the season and are 0-3 in MBC action.

Lucas led the visiting Crestline squad big after two quarters of play; 42-5 en route to the eventual 34-point win.

Alandra Tesso was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with six points to go along with three rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Other Lady Bulldogs stats from Saturday’s loss were: 4/18 from the inside, 4/14 from the outside, 4/17 free throws, 28 total rebounds (5O, 23D), 4 blocks, 7 assists, 3 steals and 38 turnovers; Kennedy Moore- 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Bri Briggs- 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists, 2 steals; Ivy Stewart- 3 points, 1 rebound; Daija Sewell- 2 points; Lydia Tadda- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists; Lauryn Tadda- 1 point, 4 rebounds; Hannah Delong- 1 point, 1 rebound; Destiny Hoskinson- 8 rebounds; Kirah Hoskinson- 1 rebound and Brynn Cheney- 1 rebound, 1 block.

After posting their first win of the season, the Crestline girls squad has dropped two straight heading into the new year. Their first action of 2018 will be against another MBC rival, the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames, on the road, on Saturday, January 6. Crestline will play Mansfield Christian almost a year to the day from when they defeated the Flames to end their long losing streak last season.

Mount Gilead Lady Indians 50, Crestline Lady Bulldogs 31

MOUNT GILEAD — Back on Thursday, December 28, the Lady Bulldogs from Crestline traveled to Mount Gilead to face the Lady Indians in a non-conference clash.

Gilead led Crestline after one quarter of play; 23-2 and went on to a comfortable 39-10 halftime lead. The hometown Indians were able to land the victory, defeating the visiting Lady ‘Dogs; 50-31.

Briggs posted a double-double for the Crestline squad for the contest, leading the ‘Dogs in scoring with 10 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds and two steals. Lauryn Tadda also finished in double figures with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Other stats for the visiting Lady Bulldogs were: Team- 14/39 from the interior, 1/16 from the perimeter, 33 total rebounds (15O, 18D), 4 blocks, 9 assists, 10 steals and 26 turnovers; Sewell- 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Tesso- 3 points, 3 rebounds; Lydia Tadda- 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 2 steals; Delong- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists; D. Hoskinson- 1 rebound; K. Hoskinson- 1 rebound; Moore- 4 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals and Stewart- 1 assist.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

