Bulldogs hoopsters finish ‘17 at .500

CRESTLINE — On Saturday, December 30, the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team hosted the visiting Hillsdale Falcons for their final game of the 2017 calender year.

Crestline was able to edge the visitors by a final tally of 60-57 to improve to 3-3 overall.

The game stayed tight throughout, as the Bulldogs held the 15-14 advantage after one quarter of play and then headed into the intermission up by three points; 28-25. Hillsdale outscored the ‘Dogs in the third; 17-15 to bring the score to 43-42 in favor of the hosts but Crestline returned the 17-15 output in the fourth to secure their third win of the season.

Kaden Ronk, Ty Clark and Davon Triplett all scored in double figures on Saturday with Ronk leading the way with 16 points to go along with five rebounds, an assist and six steals. Clark finished with 15 points, six rebounds and an assist while Triplett chimed in with a dozen points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot.

Other stats for the Bulldogs on Saturday were: Team- 19/41 from the interior, 4/13 from the perimeter, 23/54 total field goals, 10/14 from the free-throw stripe, 34 rebounds (15O, 19D), 12 assists, 1 block, 10 steals and 15 turnovers; Max Anatra- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Zach Gregory- 5 points, 1 assist; Logan Ronk- 4 points, 1 rebound; Gavin Balliett- 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Noah Snyder- 1 rebound, 3 assists and Caleb Hoskins- 1 rebound.

Trey Williams of Hillsdale led all scorers with 28 points for the contest while teammates Tyler McFadden and Josh Vinsack finished in double digits with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Crestline will begin 2018 on their home floor on Friday, January 5 when they welcome Mid-Buckeye Conference foe, the Mansfield Christian Flames, to town. The Bulldogs are currently 0-2 in conference play. The following day, they will head to Western Reserve to face the hosting Roughriders.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

