Tigers fall to Spartans at Richland Source Challenge

ONTARIO — The Galion Tigers boys hoopsters were on the road to Ontario High School on the morning of Saturday, December 23 to square-off against the St. Peter’s Spartans in the 2017 edition of the Richland Source Challenge.

Despite blowing out Crestline in Mid-Buckeye Conference action less than 24 hours before, St. Peter’s managed another victory by defeating the Galion squad by a final of 71-56. With the win, the Spartans remain undefeated on the season at 8-0 and are currently 3-0 in MBC play. The Tigers drop to 2-5 on the year with the loss and sit at 1-3 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Galion would keep the game close throughout the first half and headed into the locker room trailing the offensive machine that is the Spartans by just seven points; 30-23. However, St. Pete’s would use double-digit runs to distance themselves from the Tigers en route to securing the 15-point victory.

Isaiah Alsip led the way for the Galion squad, dropping 18 points on the Spartans to go along with two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Tristan Williams would provide nine points in the loss as well as three rebounds. Fellow big-man Colten Skaggs chipped in eight points and seven rebounds while Gage Lackey scored six to accomodate five rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Tigers. Nate Eckert scored five, Jack McElligott added four and Colton Powell, Carter Keinath and Zhamir Anderson all scored one bucket apiece to round out the Galion scoring.

Other statistics for the Tigers on Saturday were: Team- 24/53 (45%) total field goals, 18/38 (47%) from the interior, 6/15 (40%) from the perimeter, 2/2 (100%) from the free-throw line, 22 total rebounds (7O, 15D), 7 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals and 15 turnovers; Anderson- 1 rebound; Eckert- 1 steal, 1 block; Keinath- 3 rebounds; McElligott- 1 rebound, 3 assists and Powell- 1 assist.

Galion will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Cardington to meet up with the hosting Pirates in non-conference action on Wednesday, December 27. On Thursday, January 4, the Tigers will kick-off the 2018 calender year with a trip to Richwood to face the North Union Wildcats in MOAC action.

By Chad Clinger

