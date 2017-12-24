Lady Bulldogs earn first win of the season

TOLEDO — On the afternoon of Saturday, December 23, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball team traveled to Toledo to meet with the girls from the Jones Leadership Academy in their first of two meetings this season.

For the first time since defeating Mansfield Christian at home on January 5, 2017, the Crestline Lady ‘Dogs are in the win column, defeating Jones in a 66-15 drubbing. Crestline is now 1-7 on the season and remain 0-2 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Crestline and the Jones Leadership Academy are set to meet again, with the ‘Dogs hosting, on Monday, January 22.

Every girl that saw playing time on Saturday contributed at least two points with Kennedy Moore leading the way with 15 and Lauryn Tadda right behind her with 13 points. Moore also snagged five rebounds, dished out four assists and racked up seven total steals. Lauryn grabbed three boards and swiped four steals to go with her baker’s dozen point output.

Alandra Tesso scored eight for the visiting Lady ‘Dogs while notching two boards, dishing one assist and earning three steals. Teammate Hannah Delong chimed in with six points, one rebound, one assist and a steal.

Also getting in on the action in the victory were Bri Briggs, Daija Sewell, Ivy Stewart and both Destiny and Kirah Hoskinson, all scoring four points apiece while Brynn Cheney and Lydia Tadda added two apiece.

Crestline opened up the contest in a big way, leading after the first quarter of play; 14-5. The Lady Bulldogs would extend that lead heading into halftime, going up by a tally of 28-9 after two. Jones would add just two points and four points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively while Crestline rambled off 21 and 17 points in the third and fourth.

Additional team stats in the win for Crestline were: Team- 27/56 from the interior, 3/24 from the perimeter, 3/7 from the free-throw line, 45 total rebounds (22O, 23D), 20 assists, 26 steals, 0 blocks and 17 turnovers; Briggs- 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; D. Hoskinson- 5 rebounds; Sewell- 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Stewart- 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; K. Hoskinson- 8 rebounds, 2 steals and Lydia Tadda- 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals.

Jones Leadership Academy team stats: 4/33 inside, 1/5 outside, 4/9 free throws, 27 total rebounds (7O, 20D), 2 blocks, 1 assist, 8 steals and 38 turnovers.

The Lady Bulldogs will continue their current five-game road trip with a visit to Mount Gilead to clash with the Lady Indians on Thursday, December 28. MBC action picks back up with a road game against the Lucas Lady Cubs on Saturday, December 30.

