‘Dogs losing streak now three after rough weekend

Plymouth Big Red 69, Crestline Bulldogs 56

PLYMOUTH — On Saturday afternoon, the Crestline Bulldogs played their second road game in as many days at Plymouth High School against the hosting Big Red.

The Big Red would get the best of the ‘Dogs in this non-conference action and came away with the 69-56 victory. After winning their first two games of the season, Crestline has now lost three straight and sit at 2-3 overall and remain winless at 0-2 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Kaden Ronk and Zach Gregory would finish in double figures on Saturday afternoon for Crestline, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively. Ronk also grabbed five boards and finished with four assists and four steals while Gregory rounded out his stats with two rebounds.

Max Anatra scored nine points for the visitors while notching one rebound, two assists and a steal. Davon Triplett and Ty Clark both finished the contest with eight points while Caleb Hoskins scored four and Gavin Balliett finished up the ‘Dogs scoring with one point.

Other stats from Saturday’s loss were: Team- 14/39 from the interior, 3/16 from the perimeter, 19/24 from the free-throw line, 40 total rebounds (14O, 26D), 11 assists, 4 blocks, 10 steals and 21 turnovers; Clark- 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Kevin Winkler- 1 assist; Balliett- 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Triplett- 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Noah Snyder- 1 assist, 1 steal and Hoskins- 1 rebound, 1 block.

Crestline will be back at home next Saturday, December 30 when they host the visiting Hillsdale Falcons.

St. Peter’s Spartans 71, Crestline Bulldogs 38

MANSFIELD — The Crestline Bulldogs and the St. Peter’s Spartans met on the Spartans home floor on Friday, December 22 to clash in MBC action.

St. Pete’s would all but silence the high-powered ‘Dogs offense and came out with a 71-38 victory. The loss put Crestline at 2-2 overall and 0-2 within the MBC.

Noah Snyder finished as the leading scorer for the visitors with eight points to go with four rebounds. K. Ronk, Balliett and Clark all ended the contest with five points apiece. Hoskins scored four, Bailey Wollard, Triplett, Winkler, Anatra and Jasper Christopherson all added two points apiece and Gregory scored one from the free-throw line.

Jared Jakubick of St. Pete’s led all scorers on the night with 24 points.

Other Crestline stats on Friday were: Team- 12/31 from inside, 2/11 from outside, 8/10 free throws, 37 total rebounds (9O, 28D), 5 assists, 1 block, 3 steals and 25 turnovers; Clark- 10 rebounds; Winkler- 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Gregory- 1 rebound, 1 steal; Ronk- 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Anatra- 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Triplett- 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block; Destin Chatman- 1 rebound and Hoskins- 1 rebound.

By Chad Clinger

