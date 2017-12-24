Knights still undefeated after a pair of wins

Northmor Golden Knights 65, Danville Blue Devils 53

DANVILLE — In a game originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, the Northmor boys basketball team faced off against Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference rival, the Danville Blue Devils.

Northmor, coming off a win Friday night at Mount Gilead, would earn their second win in as many days, defeating Danville on the road; 65-53. The Golden Knights have now began their season at a perfect 8-0 and sit atop the KMAC with a 5-0 mark. Danville is now 3-1 both overall and within the conference following the loss.

Meechie Johnson was the top point getter for the visiting Knights, pouring in 24 points against the Devils while also grabbing three rebounds, recording three assists and swiping two steals. Fellow senior Brock Pletcher also finished in double figures for Northmor with 19 points to accompany seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Skyler Durbin of Danville led all scorers with 28 points in the contest.

Other stats for the Knights in the victory on Saturday were: Team- 18/31 from the interior, 4/13 from the perimeter, 17/23 free throws, 24 total rebounds (10O, 14D), 13 assists, 19 steals, 9 blocks and 13 turnovers; Blake Miller- 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Tyler Kegley- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks; Kyle Kegley- 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Eason Neal- 3 points and Lane Bachelder- 3 rebounds.

After a short break, Northmor looks to keep their perfect season alive on Friday, December 29 when they play host to the Worthington Christian Warriors. KMAC action will pick back up the following Friday, January 5 when they will play at home against the Centerburg Trojans.

Northmor Golden Knights 66, Mount Gilead Indians 51

MOUNT GILEAD — On Friday, December 22, the Northmor hoopsters made the trip to Mount Gilead to meet up with the rival Indians in KMAC play.

The visiting Knights would take care of the hosting Indians; 66-51. That victory put Northmor at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference while Mount Gilead dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the KMAC.

Kyle Kegley, Meechie and Tyler Kegley would also reach double-digit scoring against their rivals. K. Kegley was the leading scorer for the contest with 21 points and earned a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and one block. Meechie also achieved a double-double on the night, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as well as dishing out three assists, swiping four steals and swatting a block. T. Kegley finished the contest with 16 points, five rebounds and an assist in the win.

Other stats for Northmor on Friday night were: Team- 22/39 from inside, 5/19 from outside, 7/9 at the line, 35 total rebounds (17O, 18D), 12 assists, 17 steals, 5 blocks and 12 turnovers; Pletcher- 6 points, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Neal- 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Miller- 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks; Bachelder- 1 assist and Andy Tupps- 1 steal.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

