Eagles hoopsters extend winning streak

WOOSTER — On Saturday evening, December 23, the Colonel Crawford boys basketball team headed to the Timken Gymnasium on the campus of the College of Wooster to compete against the Northwestern Huskies in the Steve Smith Holiday Hoops Classic.

The Eagles would extend their winning streak to five games after defeating the Huskies by a final score of 64-44. With that victory, Crawford improves to 6-1 on the season and currently sit as the only undefeated team in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play at 4-0.

Cam McCreary led the Eagles in scoring, notching 16 points on the evening to go along with two rebounds, six assists and a steal. Harley Shaum recorded a double-double against the Huskies, dropping in 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while also dishing out an assist, swiping a steal and swatting three blocks. Brody Martin was the third Crawford player to hit double figures in scoring, chiming in with 10 points, grabbing five boards and a dishing an assist.

Other stats for the Eagles in the win Saturday were: Team- 12/26 from the inside, 9/19 from the outside, 13/16 from the charity stripe, 37 rebounds (8O, 29D), 11 assists, 4 blocks, 7 steals and 10 turnovers; Reis Walker- 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 steals; Jordan Fenner- 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; Gavin Feichtner- 8 points, 4 rebounds; Hayden Bute- 2 points, 5 rebounds; Zye Shipman- 1 assist, 1 steal; Jacob Maley- 1 steal and Mason McKibben and Bruce Shull- 1 rebound apiece.

Colonel Crawford will pick back up on Friday, December 29 when they travel to Morral to face off against N-10 foe, the Ridgedale Rockets. The next day, they will play host to the Plymouth Big Red in non-conference action to wrap up 2017. The first opponent of 2018 will come in the form of the hosting conference rival, the Bucyrus Redmen on Tuesday, January 2.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

