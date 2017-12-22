Tigers fall to Colts by 20 on the road

BELLVILLE — The Galion Tigers boys basketball squad traveled to Clear Fork High School for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the Colts on Thursday, December 21.

In a game originally scheduled to be played in Galion on Wednesday, December 20, the now home team Colts defended their gym and defeated the Tigers easily; 67-47. In their first year in the MOAC, Clear Fork improves to 4-0 and sit at 5-1 overall. Galion drops to 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference action.

Clear Fork stormed out of the gates and would control the game from the opening tip until the final buzzer.

Chance Barnett would get the scoring started for the Colts and would score the team’s first four points, with his second bucket coming on his first dunk of the night. Barnett would lead all scorers on the night with 20 points, four points coming on dunks. Galion’s Gage Lackey prevented Barnett’s third dunk of the night, running down and blocking the attempt after a swipe at the defensive end by Barnett.

After the first quarter of play in Bellville, the Colts had a commanding 21-10 lead and would keep their distance from the visiting Tigers to head into the half up by a score of 33-21.

Things would not get much better for the Galion squad after the intermission as Clear Fork continued their tenacious defense and hot shooting, adding 24 points in the third to the Tigers seven to head into the final frame up 57-28. The fourth quarter would be the only time that Galion would outscore the home team as Nate Eckert rambled off 10 of the Tigers 19 in the quarter. However, it would be too little, too late for the visitors as the Colts marched to the 20-point victory.

Stats for the Galion Tigers were: Team- 15/41 from the interior, 4/17 from the perimeter, 5/9 from the free-throw line, 39 total rebounds, 5 steals, 7 assists, 2 blocks, 26 turnovers; Isaiah Alsip- 13 points, 3 rebounds; Zhamir Anderson- 6 points, 4 rebounds; Carter Keinath- 1 rebound; Eckert- 10 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 assist; Lackey- 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Colton Powell- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Tristan Williams- 7 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist and Colten Skaggs- 4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals.

Stats for the Clear Fork Colts were: Team- 25/42 from inside, 2/11 from outside, 11/13 free throws, 20 total rebounds, 17 steals, 15 assists, 10 turnovers; AJ Blubaugh- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist; Gannon Seifert- 6 points, 1 steal, 1 assist; Brady Tedrow- 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Jay Swainhart- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Jared Schaefer- 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Brennan South- 4 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals, 6 assists; Tanner Winand- 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Michael Chillemi- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and Barnett- 20 points, 2 steals.

Galion will play the St. Peter’s Spartans on Saturday, December 23 at Ontario High School as part of the 2017 Richland Source Challenge. On Wednesday, December 27, the Tigers will travel to Cardington for a non-conference matchup with the hosting Pirates.

Clear Fork’s AJ Blubaugh goes up for the layup against the Tigers Gage Lackey during their Thursday night MOAC clash in Bellville. The Colts remain undefeated in the conference, defeating Galion; 67-47. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_IMG_7287.jpg Clear Fork’s AJ Blubaugh goes up for the layup against the Tigers Gage Lackey during their Thursday night MOAC clash in Bellville. The Colts remain undefeated in the conference, defeating Galion; 67-47. Tristan Williams (24) and Colten Skaggs tighten up their defense against the Colts Brennan South during their contest on Thursday evening at Clear Fork. Williams and Skaggs both reached double figures in rebounds but the Colts would finish up on top; 67-47. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_IMG_7310.jpg Tristan Williams (24) and Colten Skaggs tighten up their defense against the Colts Brennan South during their contest on Thursday evening at Clear Fork. Williams and Skaggs both reached double figures in rebounds but the Colts would finish up on top; 67-47. Nate Eckert scored 10 points in the second half but it would not be enough as the Tigers lost on the road to conference foe, the Clear Fork Colts; 67-47. Galion moves to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the MOAC. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_IMG_7263.jpg Nate Eckert scored 10 points in the second half but it would not be enough as the Tigers lost on the road to conference foe, the Clear Fork Colts; 67-47. Galion moves to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the MOAC.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

