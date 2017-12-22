Eagles drub Tigers in clash atop N-10

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team met up with the visiting Seneca East Tigers at Mac Morrison Gymnasium for a clash atop the Northern-10 Athletic Conference on Thursday, December 21.

Both teams entered the contest undefeated in conference play but it would be the Eagles remaining that way as they blew out the visitors by a final tally of 89-41. The win puts Crawford at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the N-10 while Seneca East drops to 4-1 overall and 3-1 within the conference.

Cam McCreary set a new Colonel Crawford school record on the evening, dishing out 13 assists to pair up with 13 points to earn a double-double.

Brody Martin was the leading scorer for the home team, dropping in 18 points on the Tigers defense. Jordan Fenner and Gavin Feichtner also scored in double figures for the Eagles, scoring 14 and 11, respectively.

Reis Walker scored nine, Zye Shipman and Hayden Bute chipped in eight. Harley Shaum was the leading rebounder for the game with eight boards to go along with six points and Chase Walker rounded out the Crawford offensive explosion with two points.

Team stats on the evening: Colonel Crawford- 25/41 from the interior, 12/20 from the perimeter, 23 assists, 32 rebounds and 10 turnovers; Seneca East- 14/31 from the inside, 4/16 from the outside, 11 assists, 19 rebounds and 18 turnovers.

Crawford will clash with Northwestern on Saturday, December 23 at Wooster College in the Steve Smith Holiday Hoops Classic.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_new-logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048