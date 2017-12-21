Knights cage Bulldogs at home

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball squad continued their hot start to their 2017-2018 season on Tuesday, December 19 when they hosted Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foe, the East Knox Bulldogs.

It may not have been the prettiest of hoops at times but Northmor held on to defeat the visiting ‘Dogs by a final score of 62-50. The victory moved the Golden Knights to 6-0 overall on the year and 3-0 within the KMAC. East Knox dropped to 3-3 for the season thus far and are 2-2 in conference action.

After the conclusion of the junior varsity contest that went into double overtime, the Knights and the Bulldogs finally took the floor. Both teams would experience a sluggish start in the contest with Northmor taking a 10-4 advantage after the first eight minutes of play. The home team would begin to find their stride on both ends of the floor in the second quarter, scoring an additional 17 points while holding the visitors to just nine points. At the half, it was the gold and black with the 27-13 lead in the low-scoring affair.

Kyle Kegley led the Knights in scoring at the half with eight points and Kasson Krownapple of East Knox netted four.

East Knox would show that they were willing to make the necessary halftime adjustments and came out firing in the third quarter of play. The Bulldogs would tally 17 points in the third but would also allow Northmor to score 17. With the home team out in front by a score of 44-30, both squads would head back out onto the hardwood for what would be a scrappy final eight minutes of play. Defense would be lax on both sides of the court as the Bulldogs would attempt three after three in hopes of bridging the gap in scoring while the Knights and Brock Pletcher would reciprocate. After a 20-18 advantage by the visitors, Northmor would finish out the game on top en route to their sixth victory.

It would be Tyler Kegley finishing as the leading scorer for the Golden Knights, wrapping the contest with 20 points. Tyler would also pull in 10 rebounds to record the double-double for Northmor to go with two assists and six blocks. East Knox would be fronted by Weston Melick, who would also finish with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as well as dishing three assists and recording a steal.

Other statistics for the Knights were: Team- 23/53 (43%) total field goals, 16/31 (52%) from inside, 7/22 (31%) from outside, 9/14 free throws, 31 total rebounds (10O, 21D), 15 assists, 16 steals, 9 blocks and 13 turnovers; Pletcher- 18 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; K. Kegley- 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; Blake Miller- 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Meechie Johnson- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals; Eason Neal- 3 points, 1 rebound and Lane Bachelder- 2 rebounds.

Team stats for the visiting Bulldogs in the loss were: 20/46 (43%) total field goals, 14/29 (48%) from the interior, 6/17 (35%) from the perimeter, 4/7 (57%) from the free-throw line, 29 total rebounds (7O, 22D), 6 assists, 9 steals, 1 block and 17 turnovers.

A busy weekend awaits the Northmor squad as they travel to Mount Gilead to face the Indians in KMAC action on Friday, December 22 and then head to Danville to clash with the Blue Devils in conference play on Saturday the 23rd.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

