Tigers boys hoops downed by Presidents

MARION — After a big win at home on Thursday, December 14 against the River Valley Vikings, the Galion Tigers boys basketball team traveled to Marion to meet up with the Harding Presidents in a conference matchup.

When all was said and done, it was Harding picking up their first victory of the season by defeating the visiting Tigers; 52-45. The Presidents moved to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Galion dropped to 2-3 on the season and sit at 1-2 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Gage Lackey led the way for Galion on the night, dropping in 16 points to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks. Jack McElligott was right behind him, chipping in 15 points, grabbing two rebounds, dishing two assists and recording a steal on defense. After going off for 41 points against the Vikings, Isaiah Alsip was held to just eight points against Harding and would round out his stat line with two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

Other stats for the visiting Tigers in the loss were: Zhamir Anderson- 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Colton Powell- 1 steal; Colten Skaggs- 3 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Tristan Williams- 2 points; Team- 15/40 (38%) total field goals, 11/32 (34%) from the interior, 4/8 (50%) from the perimeter, 11/20 (55%) from the free-throw line, 23 rebounds (9O, 14D), 7 assists, 8 steals, 4 blocks and 18 turnovers.

The Tigers will travel to Bellville on Thursday, December 21 for a conference clash with the Clear Fork Colts (4-1, 3-0). On Saturday, December 23, Galion will be at Ontario High School to compete in the 2017 Richland Source Challenge and will faceoff against the St. Peter’s Spartans at 11 a.m.

