Lady ‘Dogs lose close game to Wynford

BUCYRUS — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs traveled to Bucyrus to meet up with the Lady Royals from Wynford on Monday evening in a non-conference basketball matchup.

Crestline would push Wynford for the duration of the game but remain winless as the Lady Royals edged the visitors by a final score of 56-47. The Lady ‘Dogs are now 0-7 overall and still sit at 0-2 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference. For Wynford, they earned their first victory of the year and are now 1-7 and winless in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference at 0-4.

Lauryn Tadda had a superb evening on the hardwood for the visiting Crestline squad, earning a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Tadda also dished out two assists and recorded five steals for the game. Teammate Bri Briggs nearly notched a double-double as well, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight total rebounds as well as dishing two assists and swiping three steals. Kennedy Moore finished the contest with seven points and three rebounds while Hannah Delong and Alandra Tesso rounded out the ‘Dogs scoring with two points apiece.

Other stats for Crestline in the loss were: Team- 15/38 (39%) from the interior, 3/18 (17%) from the perimeter, 8/14 (57%) from the free-throw line, 35 rebounds (13O, 22D), 3 blocks, 10 assists, 11 steals and 19 turnovers; Delong- 1 rebound; Tesso- 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist; Lydia Tadda- 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Destiny Hoskinson- 2 rebounds and Daija Sewell- 1 rebound, 1 steal.

Team stats for the hosting Lady Royals were: 16/39 (41%) from inside, 4/15 (27%) from outside, 8/16 (50%) free throws, 37 rebounds (12O, 25D), 3 blocks, 12 assists, 7 steals and 20 turnovers.

Next up for Crestline will be a trip to Toledo to face the Jones Leadership Academy on Saturday, December 23.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/Crestline-Bulldog-6.png

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048