Tigers and Bulldogs in the water at Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus YMCA was packed with five high school swimming teams on Monday, December 18, including the squads for the Galion Tigers and the Crestline Bulldogs.

Galion would fare well, winning the five-way meet on the day over on the boys side and finishing as the runner-up on the girls side. Crestline would go on to a pair of fifth place finishes on Monday.

Scoring on the boys side went as follows: 1. GALION- 193; 2. Upper Sandusky- 129; 3. Madison- 91; 4. Bucyrus- 23 and 5.CRESTLINE- 19.

The Tigers would make it a clean sweep on the day, winning all three relay races and each of the eight individual events.

Clay Karnes and Sam Rigdon would be double winners on the day for the visiting Galion boys squad. Karnes earned first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.03) and the 100-yard butterfly (58.57) while Rigdon snagged the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.39) and the 100-free (53.77).

Ben Alstadt won the 50-free with a time of 24.10 and Alec Dicus swam to first in the 500-free in a time of 5:22.17. In the 100-yard backstroke, it was Caleb Strack coming out on top in 1:00.71 while teammate Luke Eisnaugle captured first over in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.65).

Galion’s foursome of Strack, Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon started off the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing six seconds ahead of the Tigers second relay team of Alstadt, Braxton Tate, Dicus and Weston Rose (1:57.81). In the 200-free relay, it was Alstadt, Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon defeating the Upper squad with a time of 1:38.10. Rose, Strack, Dicus and Tate teammed up to take first in the 400-free relay to finish up the day’s events (3:43.83).

Other Tigers boys placements on the day were: Rose- 2nd, 200-free and 2nd, 100-free; Wyatt Enders- 7th, 200-free and 6th, 500-free; Eisnaugle- 2nd, 200-IM; Strack- 2nd, 50-free; Issac Niedermier- 4th, 50-free and 4th, 100-free; Dicus- 3rd, 100-fly; Tate- 2nd, 500-free and 5th, 100-breast; Alstadt- 2nd, 100-back; Niedermier, Chris Amick, Enders and Drew Owens- 5th, 200-free relay; Niedermier, Amick, Enders and Garrett Murphy- 6th, 400-free relay.

Crestline’s boys team results were: Logan Parrella, Trenton Gray, Alec Sipes and Keagen Sqrow- 7th, 200-medley relay; Sqrow, Sipes, Jaden Stewart and Gray- 6th, 200-free relay; Sqrow- 9th, 50-free and 11th, 100-free; Stewart- 11th, 50-free; Gray- 12th, 50-free and 9th, 100-breast; Parrella- 13th, 50-free; Sipes- 12th, 100-free and 8th, 100-breast.

Over on the girls side of the meet, scoring was as follows: 1. Upper Sandusky- 181; 2. GALION- 100; 3. Bucyrus- 75; 4. Madison- 54 and 5. CRESTLINE- 48.

The Lady Tigers picked up two individual wins on the day in the 200-IM and the 500-free. Allison DeNero won the 200-IM with a time of 2:36.99 and Sari Connor earned the victory over in the 500-free in a time of 6:26.13. DeNero would also swim to a 2nd place finish in the 100-fly (1:12.70) on the day while Conner took 2nd in the 200-free (2:22.35). Both girls were part of the 200-medley relay team, joined by Ashleigh Wright and Elise Barnhart, that earned 4th in 2:17.33. Conner was also joined by Bri Streib, Barnhart and Danielle Schneider for the 200-free relay team that took 2nd with a time of 2:03.95.

Other Lady Tigers results were: Schneider- 6th, 200-free and 5th, 500-free; Katlyn Kuehlman- 7th, 200-free and 7th, 100-breast; Barnhart- 4th, 50-free and 5th, 100-free; Streib- 7th, 50-free and 9th, 100-free; Harmony Lohr- 8th, 50-free and 10th, 100-back; Wright- 6th, 100-free and 5th, 100-back; Schneider, Streib, Lohr and Wright- 5th, 400-free relay.

Results for the Lady Bulldogs were: Alex Miller, Michaela Jeffrey, Kinsey Kenison and Brynn Cheney- 6th, 200-medley relay; Jeffrey- 5th, 200-free and 2nd, 500-free; Cheney- 9th, 200-free and 8th, 100-breast; Kenison- 3rd, 50-free and 7th, 100-back; Caitlin Harley- 10th, 50-free and 10th, 100-free; Jacelynn Batcheller- 11th, 50-free; Mariah Mosier- 13th, 50-free; Harley, Mosier, Desi Hunt and Batcheller- 6th, 200-free relay; Miller- 11th, 100-back; Jeffrey, Cheney, Miller and Kenison- 6th, 400-free relay.

Galion will now have some time off and not be back in action until Thursday, January 4 when they host the squads from Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash. As for Crestline, they will travel to Mount Gilead on Wednesday, December 20 for a quad-meet.

By Chad Clinger

