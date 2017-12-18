Lady Tigers, Colts clash in Galion

GALION — Last Friday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers basketball team played host to the Clear Fork Lady Colts in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action.

The contest started slow for the hosting Lady Tigers as Clear Fork would find themselves ahead after the first quarter by a score of 14-5. However, Galion would prove that they were far from out, holding the Lady Colts to just four points in the second while putting up 11 of their own to head into halftime trailing just 18-16.

After two quarters of play, Gabby Kaple and Kelsey Hoffman were leading the Galion scoring with five points apiece while Gracie Groves and Julie Clouse rounded out the first half scoring with three points apiece.

In the third, the offense for both teams would pick up slightly. Clear Fork would manage to extend their lead to 33-28 after outscoring Galion in the period; 15-12. The fourth quarter was another low scoring frame as the Colts edged the Tigers 8-6 en route to a 41-34 victory over the home team. A possible thorn in the side for the home team on Friday was a 3/15 free-throw performance that included 11-consecutive misses to finish the game.

Galion has now dropped six games in a row and finds themselves with a 2-6 overall mark and sit at 0-5 in the MOAC. Clear Fork improved to an even 3-3 overall and are 1-2 in conference play.

Kaple would finish as the top scorer on the night for the hometown Tigers, scoring 13 points to go along with four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Groves would wrap the game with eight points, 10 rebounds and a steal for Galion. Hoffman netted seven points, three rebounds and two steals and Clouse rounded out the offensive production with six points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Other statistics for Galion were: Team- 8/21 (38%) from the interior, 5/17 (29%) from the perimeter, 3/15 (20%) from the free-throw line, 32 total rebounds, 10 steals, 6 assists, 0 blocks and 25 turnovers; Teresa House- 1 rebound, 1 steal; Alexis Chaplin- 2 rebounds and Morgan Kimble- 5 rebounds.

Team stats for the visiting Colts were: 17/49 (35%) from the interior, 0/13 (0%) from the perimeter, 7/13 (54%) from the free-throw line, 47 total rebounds, 13 steals, 7 assists, 4 blocks and 18 turnovers; Tabi Hamilton- 13 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks; Erika Robinson- 9 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist; Brooke Robinson- 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block; Regan Marshall- 2 points, 3 rebounds; Whitney Snavely- 2 points, 1 rebound; Macy Wade- 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 11 steals and Allison Studenmund- 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals.

Both teams were in action at the 2017 Richland Source Challenge on Saturday, December 16 as well. Clear Fork routed the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames by a final of 65-22 to move to 4-3 on the season while Galion was edged by the St. Peter’s Lady Spartans; 54-47. The Lady Tigers are now 2-7 overall this year. Check back for more on the past weekend’s games once more information is received here at the Galion Inquirer.

The Galion Lady Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday, December 27 when they travel to Cardington for a non-league matchup with the hosting Lady Pirates.

Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer

Galion’s Kelsey Hoffman looks to drive on Clear Fork’s Allison Studenmund during MOAC girls basketball action last Friday night. Hoffman finished with seven points but the Lady Colts earned the victory; 41-34. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_ghs-121517j-CF-at-GHS-gbb_0213.jpg Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer

The Lady Tigers Kelsey Hoffman eyes a path into the paint on Friday against the Clear Fork Lady Colts. Galion would drop their sixth straight after starting the season 2-0. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_ghs-121517j-CF-at-GHS-gbb_0144.jpg Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

