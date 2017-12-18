Tigers making a splash at Ned Reeb Invite

COLUMBUS — Last Saturday morning, members of the Galion Tigers swim teams headed down to Columbus and The Mike Peppe Pool in the Bill & Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on the Campus of The Ohio State University to compete in the acclaimed Ned Reeb Memorial High School Swimming Invitational.

Galion’s boys teams would have three relay squads qualify for finals on the day in Columbus. While their finals times were slower than their preliminary times, all three relay teams swam to season-best times in the prelims.

The 200-yard freestyle relay foursome of Ben Alstadt, Alec Dicus, Clay Karnes and Sam Rigdon swam an 1:34.91 in the prelims (18th) and a 1:35.38 in the finals to finish in 19th overall. In the 200-yard medley relay, it was Caleb Strack, Luke Eisnaugle, Karnes and Rigdon qualifying with a prelim time of 1:44.08 (15th) and finishing in 20th with a time of 1:45.79. The last qualifiers of the day, the 400-free relay group of Alstadt, Karnes, Eisnaugle and Dicus were 19th after prelims (3:32.46) and would finish in 19th overall with a finals time of 3:34.73. Those three teams went into the invite seeded 24th, 22nd and 28th, respectively.

Other results from Saturday in Columbus were: Strack- 100-yard back, 33rd; Eisnaugle- 100-yard breast, 49th; Rigdon- 100-free, 53rd and 50-free, 37th; Karnes- 200-free, 57th; Alstadt- 50-free, 46th; Allison DeNero- 100-free, 78th and 50-free, 88th; Sari Conner- 200-free, 69th; Girls 200-free relay, 34th and girls 200-medley relay, 37th.

Galion will be in action at the Bucyrus YMCA for a quad-meet with the hosting Redmen, as well as the Upper Sandusky and Madison Rams.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

