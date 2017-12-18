Eagles swimmers had a busy Saturday

Colonel Crawford Relays

NORTH ROBINSON — The swim teams from Colonel Crawford hosted their annual relay meet on Saturday, December 16. Out of the five teams that were in competition, the Lady Eagles took first place overall and the boys squad finished third.

Scoring on the girls side of the meet went as follows: 1. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 96; 2. Pleasant- 48; 3. Willard- 42; 4. Harding- 32 and 5. Lima Senior- 22. The Lady Eagles won all eight events on the day en route to the overall victory.

On the boys side, scoring went: 1. Willard- 62; 2. Pleasant- 54; 3. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 44; 4. Harding- 32 and 5. Lima Senior- 10. The winners of the boys events were a bit more varied as Willard won three events, Crawford won two events and Pleasant and Harding won a single event each. In the boys 200-yard underwater relay, all three teams that participated were disqualified.

Starting the winning for the Lady Eagles was the foursome of Mikayla Williamson, Hailey Ratliff, Karlie Kurtzman and Jayden Ward, taking the top spot in the 850-yard crescendo relay with a time of 9:42.72. This time was more than a minute better than second place Pleasant (10:51.08). In the 200-yard butterfly/breaststroke relay, the group of Emma Swisher, Chloe Carman, Alison Manko and Kennedy Speck earned first in a time of 2:17.32. The third event of the day was the 200-yard backstroke relay and it was won by the Eagles Bailey Dixon, Ward, Manko and Kurtzman in 2:12.89. Katie Jones, Maria Brewer, Cecelia Wurm and Courtney Britt would win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a top-placing time of 2:12.28.

The threesome of Manko, Swisher and Speck cruised to a victory in the 300-yard individual medley relay with a time of 3:43.06 to start the second half of the event. The 400-yard freestyle relay saw the Eagles Macie Dicus, Wurm, Izzie Stalter and Alana Burkhart winning in a time of 5:00.07. Dixon, Ratliff and Swisher were joined by Madisyn Cooke for a victory in the 200-yard medley relay (2:14.43). Wrapping up the day was Carman, Kurtzman, Ward and Speck in the 200-yard underwater relay. Crawford completed the sweep by defeating Willard (3:01.46) in this event with a time of 2:21.32.

Crawford’s Keton Pfeifer, Keenan Wilson, Ken Fernandez and Kyle Taylor picked up the boys first win of the day in the 200-yard free relay in 1:43.84. Those same four boys but in a slightly different order (Taylor, Wilson, Pfeifer, Fernandez) earned the Eagles other victory on the day in the 400-yard free relay with a time of 3:57.51 to defeat second place Willard (4:16.18).

In the 200-yard medley relay, the Eagles boys squad of Taylor, Zach Leonhart, Marcus Fagan and Blake Scribner took runner-up honors with a time of 2:11.27. Brandon Britt, Scribner, Wilson and Andrew Johnson snagged third in the 850-crescendo relay (11:26.64) and Johnson, Nick Barnes, Britt and Kevin Phillips also took third over in the 200-yard back relay (2:31.62). N. Barnes, Jacob Barnes, Fagan and Leonhart teamed up for the 200-fly/breast relay and finished fifth in 2:25.07. Colonel Crawford’s boys were disqualified in the 300-IM relay and in the 200-underwater relay on the day.

Ned Reeb Memorial High School Swimming Invitational

COLUMBUS — In addition to hosting the relay meet, some of the Crawford swimmers traveled to The Mike Peppe Pool in the Bill & Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on the Campus of The Ohio State University on Saturday to compete in the annual Ned Reeb Memorial High School Swimming Invitational.

Just one team made it to the finals on the day and that was the foursome of Jillianne Gregg, Kaisey Speck, Pierce Krassow and Cassidy Vogt in the 200-free relay. The Lady Eagles advanced to the finals after a preliminary time of 1:45.20 (19th) and would swim the race in a time of 1:44.56 in the finals to place 18th overall. Drew Krassow was the alternate on the squad.

Other results from the Ned Reeb were: Vogt, Speck, Gregg and P. Krassow- 25th, 200-yard medley relay; Nic Motter- 45th, 200-yard individual medley and 39th, 500-free; Gregg- 38th, 50-yard freestyle; Vogt- 43rd, 50-free and 63rd, 100-free; P. Krassow- 85th, 50-free and 75th, 100-free; Speck- 43rd, 100-yard butterfly and 30th, 100-yard breaststroke and D. Krassow- 59th, 100-breast.

Both Eagles swim squads will be back at it on Wednesday, December 20 when they host the swimmers from Bucyrus in North Central Ohio Swim League action.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-2.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048