Lady Bulldogs remain winless after weekend loss

CRESTLINE — On Saturday, December 16, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball squad welcomed Mid-Buckeye Conference foe, the Loudonville Lady Redbirds to town for some hardwood action.

Loudonville would prove to be too much for the hosting Crestline team and would cruise to an 80-30 victory. The Lady ‘Dogs drop to 0-6 on the season and sit at 0-2 within the MBC with the loss.

The Lady ‘Birds got out to a fast start and would head into the second quarter already up big against the hosting Bulldogs; 25-10. Crestline would not score a point in the second frame and the visitors took a very commanding 49-10 lead into the locker room. Loudonville would continue the offensive onslaught, outscoring Crestline 19-7 in the third before the Lady ‘Dogs posted 13 in the fourth to the ‘Birds 12 points.

Lauryn Tadda would score the majority of the Crestline points on the day, netting 18 in total, along with grabbing six rebounds. Kennedy Moore and Bri Briggs added four points apiece while Alandra Tesso and Ivy Stewart chimed in with two points each to round out the home team’s scoring.

Other Crestline stats for the day were: Team- 9/22 (41%) from the interior, 1/8 (13%) from the perimeter, 9/12 (75%) from the free-throw line, 24 total rebounds (4O, 20D), 1 block, 8 assists, 3 steals and 39 turnovers; Moore- 1 rebound, 1 assist; Briggs- 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Tesso- 5 rebounds; Stewart- 1 rebound; Lydia Tadda- 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal; Destiny Hoskinson- 1 rebound; Hannah Delong- 2 rebounds; Daija Sewell- 1 assist and Kirah Hoskinson- 1 rebound, 1 block.

Loudonville team stats: 17/42 (40%) from inside, 10/28 (36%) from outside, 8/17 (47%) free throws, 29 total rebounds (13O, 16D), 1 block, 23 assists, 16 steals and 12 turnovers.

Crestline will be on the road on Monday, December 18 against the Wynford Lady Royals. The Lady Bulldogs will then travel to Toledo to face Jones Leadership Academy on Saturday, December 23.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

